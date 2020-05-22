Biz2Credit Wins 2020 MUSE Creative/MUSE Design Award for Rebrand

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beating out submissions from 50 countries, Biz2Credit has been awarded the prestigious Gold Award for Website Rebranding by the 2020 MUSE Design Awards administered and judged by International Awards Associates (IAA).



Biz2Credit began its rebranding initiative to make a holistic and representative shift from where the company started -- as a supply-side technology and business-to-business lending marketplace -- to where it is headed now. Over the past 13 years, Biz2Credit has provided over $3 billion in financing for small businesses, including many women-, minority- and immigrant-owned companies. Biz2Credit has evolved to become a people-first problem solver for small businesses.

Strategic objectives of the re-brand included: 1) increasing awareness among small business owners, 2) building credibility through brand appeal and user interface upgrades, and 3) driving conversions through an efficient online customer experience. To meet those objectives, Biz2Credit developed a new logo, voice, tone and audience, along with technical updates to Biz2Credit.com and its other web properties and communications.

The goal of this brand work is to accomplish the strategic objectives to better engage and serve Biz2Credit’s primary customers, many of whom are women, minority and immigrant business owners, who comprise an important subset of entrepreneurs who are advancing the American Dream.

“Biz2Credit has been a pioneer in the online small business lending space since 2007. To win an award for our rebranding efforts is very gratifying,” said Rohit Arora, CEO of Biz2Credit, and one of the country’s top experts in small business finance. “We are honored to accept the MUSE Award for Website Rebranding.”

The company’s marketing department won acclaim from the MUSE judges for the rebrand. Chief Marketing Officer, Brad Rosenfeld, sponsored and oversaw this rebranding, the first in the company’s history. VP of Marketing, Charles Groome, and Sr. Growth Strategy Manager, Jericho Shackelford, led creative and execution of the website redesign.

The MUSE Creative and MUSE Design Awards are global competitions that commemorate the exemplary creative and design professionals of various industries.

“These individuals truly embody the spirit of innovation,” said Kenjo Ong, CEO of both the MUSE Creative and MUSE Design Awards. “It is a privilege to award Biz2Credit for its monumental work. It is always a humbling experience to witness what these creatives are capable of.”

To ensure entries are fairly assessed, the 2020 panel is comprised of 48 multidisciplinary professionals. IAA’s recent awards invites jurors from 19 countries, who represent companies such as Tiago do Vale Architects, Neil Poulton Industrial Design, Icona Design, Eleven Inc., Cutwater, MUH-TAY-ZIK / HOF-FER, Grayling, Saatchi & Saatchi NY, Coley Porter Bell, among others.

MUSE entries were gauged in accordance with their respective industry’s best standards. Submissions go through blind judging, where their qualities and concepts were assessed from creative and design standpoints. Winners were then selected at the culmination of the judging process.

Many international brands were represented in this year’s awards, and their exemplary works submitted reflect the quality these companies are known to have. Entries were submitted by agencies for companies such as IKEA, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, Rolls-Royce, BMW, Coca-Cola, Hewlett Packard, Tommy Hilfiger, AIA Singapore, Maybelline, W Hotel, Cisco, Reebok, AARP, Leroy & Rose, and Omdesign.

“To some, winning a MUSE Award had put them on the map, figuratively speaking,” Ong said. “In an era where media oversaturation displaces talents, having a platform to set oneself apart helps. For some people, that platform is MUSE; and to the same people, a MUSE Award marked the start of their careers. This is where they create history.”

About Biz2Credit

Founded in 2007, Biz2Credit has arranged more than $3 billion in small business financing. The company is expanding its industry-leading technology in custom digital platform solutions for banks and other financial institutions, investors, and service providers. Visit www.biz2credit.com or Twitter @Biz2Credit, Facebook, and LinkedIn.