Bellerophon Therapeutics Announces Closing of $43.7 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Concurrent Registered Direct Offering and Full Exercise of Option to Purchase Additional Shares

/EIN News/ -- WARREN, N.J., May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLPH) (“Bellerophon” or the “Company”) today announced the closing of its previously announced public offering and concurrent registered direct offering (the “Offerings”) for gross proceeds of approximately $43.7 million, which includes the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares.



Bellerophon intends to use the net proceeds from the Offerings, together with its current cash and cash equivalents, for funding its ongoing clinical trials, working capital needs and other general corporate purposes.

A total of 3,365,384 shares of common stock were issued in the Offerings, which includes the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares, at a public offering price of $13.00 per share. The Offerings consisted of an underwritten offering (the “Underwritten Offering”) and a registered direct offering to Puissance Life Science Opportunities Fund VI, an institutional investor affiliated with a member of the Company’s board of directors (the “Direct Offering”).

Jefferies LLC acted as sole book-running manager for the Underwritten Offering. H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC acted as the lead manager for the Underwritten Offering.

The securities were offered pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement that was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The Offerings were made only by means of prospectuses and prospectus supplements forming a part of the registration statement. Final prospectus supplements and the accompanying prospectuses describing the terms of the Offerings were filed with the SEC and are available at the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov .

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Bellerophon

Bellerophon is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on developing innovative therapies that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases and infectious lung diseases. The Company is currently developing multiple product candidates under its INOpulse® program, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery system.

Forward-looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about Bellerophon’s future expectations, plans and prospects, including statements about the intended use of net proceeds from the Offerings, as well as statements about the clinical development of its product candidates, regulatory actions with respect to the Company’s clinical trials and expectations regarding the sufficiency of the Company’s cash balance to fund clinical trials, operating expenses and capital expenditures, and other statements containing the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: INOpulse® may prove not to be an effective treatment for COVID-19 or approved for marketing by the FDA, market and other conditions, the uncertainties inherent in the initiation of future clinical trials, availability and timing of data from ongoing and future clinical trials and the results of such trials, whether preliminary or interim results from a clinical trial will be predictive of the final results of that trial or whether results of early clinical trials will be indicative of the results of later clinical trials, expectations for regulatory approvals, the FDA’s substantial discretion in the approval process, availability of funding sufficient for our foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, any forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Bellerophon’s views only as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any subsequent date. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements included in this press release, except as required by law.

Contacts

At Bellerophon: At LifeSci Advisors: Fabian Tenenbaum, Chief Executive Officer Brian Ritchie (908) 574-4767 (212) 915-2578



Source: Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc.