Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market to reach US$ 1,841.2 Million globally by 2027 – Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viruses, bacteria, fungi, and parasites can all cause infections. Diagnosis of infectious diseases involves use of various laboratory tests, samples of blood, urine, stool, mucus or other body fluids.

The global infectious disease diagnostics market is estimated to account for US$ 1,841.2 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2027.

Market Drivers:

Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases is expected to propel growth of the global infectious disease diagnostics market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the study, “Epidemiology of Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infection, South Korea, 2007–2016”, published in the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases, in March 2019, the prevalence and incidence of NTM infections in South Korea increased to 39.6 cases/100,000 population in 2016 and annual incidence to 19.0 cases/100,000 population during 2007-2016.

Moreover, development of new diagnosis methods is also expected to aid in growth of the market. For instance, in September 2019, researchers from University of Helsinki, Finland, demonstrated that urine can be used as a sample matrix in time-resolved Förster resonance energy transfer between antigen-attached donor and acceptor-labeled protein L-based serodiagnostics of Hantavirus infection.

Key Takeaways:

The global infectious disease diagnostics market was valued at US$ 1,054.4 Mn in 2019 and is forecast to reach US$ 1,841.2 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.0% between 2020 and 2027. Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases in developing and developed regions along with technological advancement during the forecast period is expected to propel growth of the global infectious disease diagnostics market.

The STDs segment held dominant position in the global infectious disease diagnostics market in 2019, accounting for 32.8% share in terms of value, followed by CNS infection, and respiratory infections, respectively. Increasing sexually transmitted disease burden is fuelling growth of the segment during the forecast period

Diagnostic centers segment in the global infectious disease diagnostics market was valued at US$ 462.1 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 958.7 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. Central diagnostic laboratories are well equipped with latest diagnostic instruments, and have large resources to carry out multiple tests.

Market Trends:

Increasing cases of the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is expected to propel growth of the global infectious disease diagnostics market. For instance, as of May 20, 2020, there have been over 4,761,559 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 317,529 deaths worldwide, as reported to the World Health Organization.

Major players in the market are focused on approval and launch of new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in March 2020, Roche Diagnostics received an Emergency Use Authorization for the cobas SARS-CoV-2 Test, from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), for the qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2, the cause of COVID-19 disease.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global infectious disease diagnostics market include, Becton Dickinson & Company, Cepheid, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, BioMerieux SA, Hologic, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Roche Diagnostics, DiaSorin S.p.A., Quidel Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Quest Diagnostics, Chembio Diagnostics, Inc., and GenMark Diagnostics, Inc.

Key Developments:

Major players in the market are focused on approval and launch of new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in April 2020, Becton, Dickinson and Company received an Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. FDA for an additional molecular diagnostic test for COVID-19 that can return results in two to three hours.

Market Segmentation:

Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, By Technique: ELISA Polymerase Chain Reaction Immunoassays Cell Cultures Others



Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, By Disease Indication: CNS Infection Meningitis Brain Abscess Diarrheal Disease Shigellosis Cholera Enteric/Typhoid Fever Respiratory Infections Tuberculosis Influenza Bronchitis Blood Infections Malaria Dengue Infectious Mononucleosis Others STDs Chlamydia AIDS Syphilis Others

Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, By End User:

Hospitals Diagnostic Centers Clinics Government Organizations



Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, By Geography: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Europe By Country:



U.K. Germany Italy France Spain Russia



Asia Pacific By Country: China India Japan ASEAN Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Middle East: By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region: Central Africa South Africa North Africa Rest of Europe



