North Dakota anglers, water recreationists and anyone working in lakes or streams are reminded to follow these simple regulations to help prevent the spread of aquatic nuisance species.

Know the laws, as each state and province have their own rules and regulations. North Dakota regulations include:

Do not import live aquatic bait.

Use only legal bait species.

Transport live bait in containers of 5 gallons or less.

Properly dispose of unused bait.

Drain water and remove vegetation from all equipment when leaving the water.

Remove drain plugs and keep out or open during transport.

Anglers may not transport live bait in water away from any Class I ANS infested water (currently the Red River, Lake Ashtabula and the Sheyenne River from Lake Ashtabula downstream to the Red River).

Clean, drain and dry any equipment (recreational or commercial) used in any water body.

Clean: remove plants, animals and excessive mud from trailers, hulls, motors and other equipment such as fishing gear and watersports equipment.

Drain: drain all water, including bilges, livewells and bait buckets.

Dry: allow all equipment to dry completely or decontaminate before using again. If necessary, use sponges or towels to remove excess water and allow compartments to dry.

Report any plant or animal that seems out of place.