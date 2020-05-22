Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Poppy Wheway Speaks Out About Stress and Anxiety During COVID-19 Crisis

On her blog, Poppy Wheway recently wrote about how to deal with stress and anxiety caused by the COVID-19 pandemic

WINCHESTER , HAMPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, May 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent blog post, Poppy Wheway shared strategies for dealing with and overcoming stress and anxiety caused by the global COVID-19 crisis. She shared how she believes that anxiety is a normal emotion that becomes a problem when it is consuming.

Poppy Wheway is a self-motivated, enthusiastic, and ambitious business and sport student who is looking to pursue a career in business management. She is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in Sports Management and Development at the University of Portsmouth.

In her recent blog post, entitled “Stress and anxiety only getting worse during lockdown?” Poppy shared ideas for reducing anxiety. Her strategies include talking to someone you trust or journaling, exercising, making and following to-do lists, and meditating.

“I want to help people through all the struggles that we face every day,” says Poppy Wheway.

On her blog page, Poppy writes about a variety of different topics. In addition to recently writing about the difficulties presented by COVID-19, she also recently shared her thoughts on the best bronzing products of 2020 as well as tips for choosing the right university to attend.

About Poppy Wheway

Poppy Wheway resides in Winchester in the UK. As a self-motivated, enthusiastic, and ambitious student, she is looking to pursue a career in business management. She attends the University of Portsmouth and is working on a Bachelor of Science degree in Sports Management and Development. Through her previous experiences playing sports and working with her University’s sports and recreation department, she has progressed to work well both on her own and with a team. Poppy Wheway currently works in the food service industry.

