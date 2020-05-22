Department of Energy Announces Postponement of Solar Decathlon 2020 Summer Events

Today, the U.S. Department of Energy Solar Decathlon® postponed its 2020 Solar Decathlon Build Challenge from June 2020 to April 16-18, 2021. The event, originally scheduled to be part of the 2020 Smithsonian Folklife Festival, will move from the National Mall in Washington, D.C., to the Department of Energy’s (DOE) National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Golden, Colorado, where it will coincide with the Solar Decathlon 2021 Design Challenge competition. The 2022 Build Challenge will take place in 2023.

Collegiate institutions are encouraged to join the “Kick-Start Your Solar Decathlon Competition” webinar on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at 11 a.m. EDT to learn about the updated 2020 Build Challenge timeframe, new elements of the 2021 Design Challenge and 2023 Build Challenge competitions, application process, and additional tips for success. Institutions interested in competing in either competition are encouraged to register and attend.

Speakers include:

Holly Jamesen Carr, Acting Director of the U.S. Solar Decathlon, DOE Building Technologies Office

Rachel Romero, Competition Manager, Solar Decathlon Design Challenge

Joe Simon, Competition Manager, Solar Decathlon Build Challenge

Register for the Webinar on May 27 to learn more.

The Solar Decathlon is a collegiate competition that challenges student teams to design and build highly efficient and innovative buildings powered by renewable energy. The Design Challenge is a one or two semester design-only competition, while the Build Challenge is a two-year design-build competition that is now transitioning to have all teams build their solutions in their own communities, rather than display full structures at a central event. The most successful teams will blend architectural and engineering excellence with innovation, market potential, building efficiency, and smart energy production.

The Solar Decathlon continues to “push the envelope” on the design of the most highly performing, efficient, affordable, innovative buildings. The competition leverages opportunities to showcase student innovation and STEM education, and it fosters workforce development opportunities.