Entrepreneurship can’t be achieved overnight says Sezgin Mangjuka

PRIZREN, KOSOVO, KOSOVO, May 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kosovo has witnessed tremendous progress over the years. The youth of the nation can be credited as one of the main factors. One such 22 years young boy named Sezgin Mangjuka, Social Media Manager from Kosovo district of Prizren state has marked his presence in the nation.

While speaking with Sezgin he said “Most of the area of his district is tribal but his achievements have proved his worth more than those in metro cities. I did not limit my education to academic learning. “

At the tender age of 17, he stepped into the world of entrepreneurship. He discontinued his college studies and launched his first start-up Pixatronix in 2016. Sezgin Mangjuka also managed social media platforms for the government’s mega-events like ‘Panchmahotsav’ through his firm. He has been Digital Marketing Manager of many political personalities. He has also been Marketing Representative of many celebrities including international artist Thomson Andrews, popular actress Khushi Shah, many MTV artists, Biggboss artists, and Bollywood celebrities & singers. His tender shoulders have lifted really heavy responsibilities he added.

Sezgin Mangjuka says “His dedicated hard work and never-ending thrive to succeed led him to be one of the few influencers who have accomplished so much in short period of time. From borrowing ₹1,200/- from his parents for building an online platform of his first start-up to earning projects worth lacs, he has glowed up really well.“

With all his determination and consistent inputs he managed to be ‘one of the youngest social media managers of the country’. His efforts are very well recognized and rewarded. He is highly in demand for his services.