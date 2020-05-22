Sezgin Mangjuka To be the Next Gem of MTV Roadies

PRIZREN, KOSOVO, May 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sezgin Mangjuka is a 26-year-old actor, entertainer, You Tuber and a social media influencer from Prizren Kosovo. He is skillfully going to make his big move by presenting his talent and skills on the successful platform named Roadies. Getting on to the current scenario it requires a lot of audacity to present yourself in such a platform.

But it’s just the beginning of his long journey.

He is soon going to make debut in Bollywood as well, see how he is enriching his skills by putting them forward in front of the world. Currently, he is working as an event manager where he has organized a number of successful events.

He is socially active on Instagram having more than 30K followers (https://instagram.com/sezg1n.m)

Stepping foot on the ladder of success day by day he is also going to be the part of another successful reality show of Kosovo i.e. Bigg Boss. Soon we’ll have a look of him on our television screens as well.

Making it all possible at such a young age is not everyone’s cup of tea it requires a lot of hard work, courage and passionate attitude and Sezgin is the best exemplar to give. Thus, wishing Sezgin Mangjuka for his next big journey, all the best.