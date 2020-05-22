Malcolm X Day 2020: Chinese Sanctions and Buy Black Campaign

Dr. Malik Zulu Shabazz, Esq. 05.19.2020 Press Conference - Chinese Embassy DC

Black-Empowerment.org

Black-Empowerment.org Buy Black Offensive and International Sanctions Campaign

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Malcolm X Day - Tuesday, May 19, 2020, members of the Black-Empowerment Movement gathered in over 20 U.S. cities along with allies in Europe and Africa to commemorate the 95th birthday of Pan Africanist and Human Rights activist El-Hajj Malik El-Shabazz. You may know him better as Malcolm X. What makes this particular birthday celebration different than perhaps any other is that instead of having a parade or a party, the Coalition put boots on the ground to address the issue of Human Rights abuses committed in China and Africa by Chinese people against Africans.

The Buy Black Offensive and International Sanctions Campaign against China launched in Washington, DC in front of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in the United States where Dr. Malik Zulu Shabazz sent a strong and direct message to the Chinese government that abuses Human Rights against Africans and Afro-Descendant people; that go back as far as the 1960s and will not be tolerated any longer. Several Chinese restaurants were targeted for boycott as these are the most readily identifiable Chinese owned business in predominately Black communities. In St. Louis, once Harold’s Chop Suey got word they were being boycotted, they closed shop for the day.

In Harlem, the Red Star Chinese Restaurant got a visit from the Mid-Atlantic Region team of the New Black Panther Party. Members of NYPD were on the scene and sat by haplessly as that restaurant was bled dry of thousands of dollars of business during, what would normally be late lunch, early dinner hours. Similar scenes took place in Atlanta, Charlotte NC, London England, and Johannesburg, South Africa, many of the streamed LIVE over the internet as they occurred. The brain trust at Breitbart covered the event at the Chinese Embassy and lied that only Chinese restaurants were targeted for boycott. https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/05/19/new-black-panther-party-launches-boycott-of-chinese-merchants-to-protest-racism/

This is not true as Coalition partners, The Original Black Panther Party of Milwaukee staged their protest at the Chinese Chamber of Commerce, and The Hawaii Pan African Association exposed a Chinese owned garage for discriminatory pricing, labor law, and OSHA safety violations that resulted in that shop being closed for good.

Where the situation in Guangzhou was careless, reckless, irresponsible, and sloppy, the response was well-reasoned, organized, disciplined, and masterfully executed. As of now, people we had looked to for inspiration and allyship have failed to live up to the values taught by Confucius, Taoism, and Buddhism. Things will remain strained, tense, and uneasy until they return to walking along the right path.

Malik Z. Shabazz Esq.
Black-Empowerment
+1 219-443-8504
email us here

You just read:

Malcolm X Day 2020: Chinese Sanctions and Buy Black Campaign

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Human Rights, Law, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Press Contact
Malik Z. Shabazz Esq.
Black-Empowerment
+1 219-443-8504
Company Details
Black Lawyers for Justice
6305 Ivy Lane - Suite 608
Silver Spring, Maryland, 20770
United States
+1 888-286-9561
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

EXPERT LEGAL ADVISE We specialize in many areas of law, public relations and consulting. We convene professionally qualified teams to get the best results for you. Whatever your legal need, our attorneys and staff at Black Lawyers for Justice can get the job done. Areas of Practice Police Killings Federal Civil Rights Violations by Police Departments False Arrest Wrongful Death Victims Rights Personal Injury

http://www.blackrightsmatter.org/home.html

More From This Author
Malcolm X Day 2020: Chinese Sanctions and Buy Black Campaign
News Conference: 05.19.2020 International Sanctions Response to Human Rights Violations by China/Chinese Merchants
News Conference: Chinese Merchants/Government Accused of Human Rights Violations: Exploitation During COVID-19 Pandemic
View All Stories From This Author