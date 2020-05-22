Verizon and NCMEC team up to fight child exploitation

/EIN News/ -- Verizon donates over $1M in online advertising to help rescue missing children

Campaign begins May 25 in support of National Missing Children’s Day

NEW YORK, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon announced today a new partnership with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC). In addition to being a corporate sponsor of NCMEC, Verizon will donate more than $1 million in online advertising on Verizon Media’s internet properties. The ads will seek the public’s assistance in bringing missing children home and will begin on May 25 in support of National Missing Children’s Day. As part of the launch, the Yahoo and AOL mail sign in pages, which are visited by millions of users every single day, will feature NCMEC ads exclusively.

The new partnership is the latest chapter in Verizon’s long history of support for NCMEC. Verizon, including its iconic internet brands Yahoo and AOL, has been working to make the internet a safer place for children for more than two decades. NCMEC has been an essential partner in this work from the very beginning.

“I am thrilled to announce this important new partnership between Verizon and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children,” said Hans Vestberg, Verizon Chairman and CEO. “As Verizon builds the networks capable of delivering revolutionary 5G experiences, we must stay focused on protecting children from new and existing forms of online harm. NCMEC does heroic work to fight online child exploitation and to help rescue missing children and we are proud to support these efforts.”

NCMEC founder John Walsh welcomed Verizon’s donation, commenting, “We commend Verizon for being a leader on child safety issues, and are grateful for the financial and in-kind support that will help advance our mission. This innovative partnership will allow NCMEC to reach vast new audiences through Verizon’s digital media assets, and we believe this increased exposure will directly result in more missing children coming home safely.”

To learn more about Verizon’s investments in digital safety and parental education visit verizon.com .

About Verizon

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

About NCMEC

Since 1984, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children® has served as the leading private, nonprofit organization helping to find missing children, reduce child sexual exploitation and prevent future victimization. As part of its work as the clearinghouse and resource center on issues relating to missing and exploited children, NCMEC operates a hot-line, 1-800-THE-LOST® (1-800-843-5678), and has assisted in the recovery of more than 319,000 missing children. NCMEC also operates the CyberTipline®, a mechanism for reporting suspected child sexual exploitation, which has received more than 65 million reports. To learn more about NCMEC, visit www.missingkids.org

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

Bernadette Brijlall

bernadette.brijlall@verizon.com

Allison Butler

allison.butler@verizonmedia.com