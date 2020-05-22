Water Main Work on Route 11 Near Danville Resumes

​Montoursville, PA – The water main project along the southbound lane of Route 11 between Woodbine Lane in Mahoning Township, Montour County and the Route 42 interchange in Montour Township, Columbia County has resumed.

Service work has begun, and final shoulder and trench restoration will begin next week. The restoration work will occur at night beginning Tuesday, May 26 while daytime service work will continue for several weeks.

The project shut down in January for the winter season and is expected to be completed in late June.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties at www.penndot.gov/District3.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 860 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at https://twitter.com/511PANortheast and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot. MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

###