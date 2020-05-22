Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Resurfacing on Route 2075 in Montoursville Borough and Fairfield Township Begins Next Week

Montoursville, PA – A resurfacing project on Route 2075 (North Montour Street / Loyalsock Avenue) is scheduled to begin next week in Montoursville Borough.

Work will begin on Tuesday, May 26 and is expected to be completed in the late-summer of 2020.

Motorists can expect the following: • Single lane conditions with flagging on North Montour Street from Broad Street in Montoursville to North Loyalsock Avenue in Fairfield Township. Work will be completed during daylight hours. • Single lane conditions with flagging from North Loyalsock Avenue to the Interstate 180 overpass in Fairfield Township. Work will be completed from 8:00 PM to 8:00 AM (evening hours). • Motorists can expect a single lane conditions, traffic delays, and lane changes.

The 1.14-mile project includes milling and resurfacing of the existing roadway, base repairs and construction of ADA curb ramps.

Glenn O. Hawbaker is the prime contractor on this $1 million project.

Motorists should expect travel delays, stopped traffic and lane changes. Motorists are urged to slow down, drive with caution, and be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training. Subscribe to PennDOT news in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties at www.penndot.gov/District3.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAStateColl and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.   MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

###

