Lane Shift to Begin Next Week on Route 11 in Mahoning Township, Motour County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel along Route 11 are advised that a lane shift will be implemented beginning next week in Mahoning Township, Montour County.

On Thursday, May 28, the contractor will begin repairing the embankment failure on Bald Top Road, a township road which runs along the slope above Route 11.

Motorists can expect: • Route 11 southbound traffic will be shifted to the center (turn) lane near the intersection with Bald Top Road. • Northbound traffic will remain in the northbound lane but will be shifted close to the berm. • Traffic will be controlled by jersey barriers, cones, and signs.

Work on the project is expected to be completed on October 16, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert and watch for changing traffic patterns.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training. Subscribe to PennDOT news in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties at www.penndot.gov/District3.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PANortheast and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot. MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov.

###