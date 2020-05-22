Traffic Switch, Crossover Closures Scheduled for Route 272 Intersection Improvement Project in Lancaster County

Project to improve safety within 5.7-mile corridor

Harrisburg, PA – Next week, a PennDOT contractor will implement a traffic switch on a 5.7-mile intersection improvement project on Route 272 between Herrville Road (T-493) and Mt. Airy Road (T-504) in Providence and Pequea townships, Lancaster County.

On Tuesday, May 26, traffic will be switched from the right lane to the left lane on Route 272 northbound and southbound between Miller Road and Shiprock Road.

Additionally, crossovers will be closed at Pennsy Road and Bylerland Church Road. Motorists traveling east on these roads who wish to travel north on Route 272 will take Route 272 south to the turnaround near Mount Airy Road. Motorists traveling west who wish to travel south will take Route 272 north to the existing jug handle just north of Brooks Avenue.

The $5,056,901 contract was awarded to JD Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, Chester County, PA.

Work includes reconstruction of the existing 20-foot median, with mountable barrier constructed at the Byerland Church Road and Pennsy Road intersections with Route 272 to prevent crossover and U-turns from these side roads onto Route 272, as well as milling, paving, signing and other miscellaneous construction. Work under this construction contract is scheduled to be completed next year.

The project will result in narrower lanes and wider shoulders at select locations to calm traffic and accommodate carriages, and loons at the turnarounds at Byerland Church Road to provide a wider turning radius.

Route 272 northbound will be reduced to a single lane with wider shoulders at the tunnel just south of Pennsy Road to reduce speeds and accommodate carriages.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Motorists are reminded to be alert for construction operations, to obey work zone signs, and to slow down when approaching and traveling through work zones, not only for their safety, but for the safety of the road crews.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018