Syneos Health to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- MORRISVILLE, N.C., May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health® (Nasdaq:SYNH), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization combining a CRO (Contract Research Organization) and a CCO (Contract Commercial Organization), today announced that Chief Executive Officer Alistair Macdonald and Chief Financial Officer Jason Meggs are scheduled to present at two upcoming investor conferences:

  • Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. ET.
  • William Blair 40th Annual Growth Stock Conference on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of each event, along with a link to the presentation materials and archived audio replay of each presentation, will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at investor.syneoshealth.com.

About Syneos Health
Syneos Health® (Nasdaq:SYNH) is the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization. The Company, including a Contract Research Organization (CRO) and Contract Commercial Organization (CCO), is purpose-built to accelerate customer performance to address modern market realities. We bring together approximately 24,000 clinical and commercial minds with the ability to support customers in more than 110 countries. Together we share insights, use the latest technologies and apply advanced business practices to speed our customers’ delivery of important therapies to patients. To learn more about how we are shortening the distance from lab to life®, visit syneoshealth.com or subscribe to our podcast.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Ronnie Speight
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
+1 919 745 2745
Investor.Relations@syneoshealth.com

Press/Media:
Danielle DeForge
Executive Director, External Communications
+1 202 210 5992
danielle.deforge@syneoshealth.com

