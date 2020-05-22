Harsco to Participate in KeyBanc Capital Markets’ Industrials & Basic Materials Virtual Conference

/EIN News/ -- CAMP HILL, Pa., May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) announced today that Company management will present at the KeyBanc Capital Markets’ Industrials & Basic Materials Virtual Conference on Tuesday, May 26. The Company will be represented by Chairman and CEO Nick Grasberger and Investor Relations Vice President Dave Martin. Updated presentation materials are available on the Company’s website at https://investors.harsco.com/.



About Harsco Corporation

Harsco Corporation is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams and innovative technologies for the rail sector. Based in Camp Hill, PA, the 13,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco’s common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com .