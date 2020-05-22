Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
CDW to Participate in the BofA Securities 2020 Global Technology Conference

/EIN News/ -- LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDW Corporation (Nasdaq:CDW), a leading multi-brand technology solutions provider to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada, today announced that Christine A. Leahy, chief executive officer, CDW, will participate in a question and answer session at the BofA Securities 2020 Global Technology Conference to be held virtually on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. CT/1:00 p.m. ET. The session will be webcast live on http://investor.cdw.com. An archived copy of the webcast will be available for 180 days on the same website.

About CDW
CDW Corporation (Nasdaq:CDW) is a leading multi-brand technology solutions provider to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. A Fortune 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Index, CDW was founded in 1984 and employs over 10,000 coworkers. For the trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2020, CDW generated Net sales over $18 billion. For more information about CDW, please visit www.CDW.com.

Investor Inquiries                                                         
Brittany A. Smith                                                         
Vice President, Investor Relations                             
and Financial Planning and Analysis                         
847-968-0238                                                              
investorrelations@cdw.com

Media Inquires
Sara Granack
Vice President, Corporate Communications
847-419-7411
mediarelations@cdw.com

