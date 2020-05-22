Solid Biosciences to Hold Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders on June 16, 2020

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: SLDB) today announced that, due to the public health impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and governmental restrictions limiting the number of people who may gather together, its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”), to be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, has been changed to a virtual-only meeting. The virtual-only Annual Meeting is expected to provide stockholders with the same rights and opportunities to participate as they would have at an in-person meeting.



Stockholders are entitled to participate in and vote at the Annual Meeting if they were a stockholder at the close of business on April 20, 2020, the record date, or hold a legal proxy for the meeting provided by the stockholder’s bank, broker or nominee as of such record date. To access, participate in, and vote at the Annual Meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/sldb2020 (the “Annual Meeting Website”), you must enter the control number found on your proxy card, voting instruction form or notice you previously received. Stockholders may submit questions for the Annual Meeting through the virtual meeting platform. Those without a control number may attend as guests of the meeting, but will not have the option to vote or ask questions during the virtual meeting. Additional information regarding the virtual meeting, such as technical support, are included in a proxy supplement that the company has filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Please note that the proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in location and may continue to be used to vote your shares in connection with the Annual Meeting.

All stockholders – whether attending the Annual Meeting or not – are encouraged to vote and submit their proxies in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials. Stockholders may also vote online during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the Annual Meeting Website.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences is a life sciences company focused on developing transformative treatments to improve the lives of patients living with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne). Disease-focused and founded by a family directly impacted by Duchenne, our mandate is simple yet comprehensive – work to address the disease at its core by correcting the underlying mutation that causes Duchenne with our lead gene therapy candidate, SGT-001. For more information, please visit www.solidbio.com.

Investor Contact:

David Carey

FINN Partners

212-867-1768

David.Carey@finnpartners.com

Media Contact:

Erich Sandoval

FINN Partners

917-497-2867

Erich.Sandoval@finnpartners.com