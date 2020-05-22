essensys plc Appoints Global Infrastructure Operation Lead

essensys flexible workspace software and technology solution

Serviced office IT expert and IWG veteran Steve Keeling to join essensys

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flexible workspace software and technology leader, essensys plc, has announced the appointment of Steve Keeling as the Director of Global Networks & Infrastructure. Keeling joins essensys after fourteen years with International Workplace Group (IWG plc) where he was responsible for overseeing network and infrastructure strategy and operations.

The essensys software platform gives workspace providers complete control to deliver friction-free occupier experiences, streamlined operational processes and enterprise grade technology services. Steve’s focus will be to further strengthen and expand the secure cloud infrastructure and private network components of the solution.

David Kinnaird, COO of essensys, commented:

"I am delighted to welcome Steve to essensys. His role will be pivotal as we rapidly expand our reach into new territories and provide mission-critical services to flexible workspace providers. Steve's experience in delivering technology on a global scale to devices measured in the millions will be invaluable as we extend our infrastructure-as-a-service, which underpins our flexible service technology platform and future modules and services to workspace providers and their occupiers."

Steve Keeling added:

“essensys is truly cutting-edge in service orchestration and automation. I am looking forward to forging the next phase of our global infrastructure expansion to support our customers’ growth. Our platform and its underlying high-performance cloud solution and private network offer a unique solution to managing the complex operational elements of delivering flexibility and agility at scale in the flexible workspace sector”.

About essensys

Born from our unique first-hand industry experience, essensys empowers ambitious space providers to accelerate their growth. Our secure platform combines technology, infrastructure and operational processes into a simple, efficient and easy to manage service experience. At the touch of a button space providers have complete control of their business, allowing them to deliver premium member experiences while gaining valuable and actionable insights.

