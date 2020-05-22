Global Functional Food Market Opportunities And Strategies, 2030

Functional Food Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change

Major players in the Functional Food market are Unilever, BNL Food Group, Dean Foods, The Coca-Cola Company, Arla Foods, Abbott Laboratories, PepsiCo & Nestle.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global functional food market is expected decline from $174.6 billion in 2019 to $169.5 billion in 2020 at a rate of -2.9%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and reach $209.9 billion in 2023 at a rate of 7.4%. The increasing number of cardiovascular and other diseases across the globe is anticipated to generate higher demand for a healthy diet, which in turn is likely to propel the revenues for the functional food market over the forecast period. However, the higher price of functional food products - attributed to the inclusion of healthier or natural ingredients - is to limit the growth of the functional food market.

The functional food market consists of sales of functional food and related services. Functional food is highly nutritious and is associated with many health benefits. The benefits include prevention against nutrition deficiencies, protection against diseases, improved cholesterol levels, lower blood pressure, and promote proper growth & development.

The global functional food market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Product Type: Bakery & Cereals; Dairy Products; Meat, Fish & Eggs; Soy Products; Fats & Oils; Others

By Ingredients: Carotenoids; Dietary Fibers; Fatty Acids; Minerals; Prebiotics & Probiotics; Vitamins; Others

By Application: Sports Nutrition; Weight Management; Immunity; Digestive Health; Clinical Nutrition; Cardio Health; Others

By Geography: The global functional food market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-Pacific functional food market accounts for the largest share in the global functional food market.

Trends In The Functional Food Market

Key players dealing in the functional food market are increasingly focusing on new product developments and company expansion in order to meet the rising demand from the consumers.

Functional Food Global Market Report 2020 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides functional food market overviews, analyzes and forecasts functional food market size and growth for the global functional food market, functional food market share, functional food market players, functional food market size, functional food market segments and geographies, functional food market trends, functional food market drivers and functional food market restraints, functional food market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The functional food market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

