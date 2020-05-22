Global Autonomous Cars Market To Reach Value Of $37 Billion In 2023

Autonomous Cars Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change

Autonomous Cars Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global autonomous cars market is expected decline from $24.1 billion in 2019 to $23.3 billion in 2020 at a rate of about -3.19%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and reach $37.2 billion in 2023 at a rate of 16.8%. The rise in the development of smart cities is expected to drive the growth of the autonomous cars market. However, cybersecurity and safety concerns are the key factors hindering the growth of the autonomous cars market.

The autonomous cars market consists of sales of autonomous cars and related services. An autonomous car means navigating a vehicle without human input from passengers using sensing equipment (LIDAR), environmental sensitive control equipment, and navigation equipment.

The global autonomous cars market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Product Type: Semi-Autonomous Vehicles; Fully-Autonomous Vehicles

By Application: Civil; Robo Taxi; Ride Hail; Ride Share; Others

By Geography: The global autonomous cars market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American autonomous cars market accounts for the largest share in the global autonomous cars market.

Trends In The Autonomous Cars Market

Full automated vehicles are a key trend in the autonomous cars market. The full automation vehicles are capable of performing all driving functions in all circumstances. These vehicles are being designed to be used as robo-taxis, among others, such as Waymo.

Autonomous Cars Global Market Report 2020 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides autonomous cars market overviews, analyzes and forecasts autonomous cars market size and growth for the global autonomous cars market, autonomous cars market share, autonomous cars market players, autonomous cars market size, autonomous cars market segments and geographies, autonomous cars market trends, autonomous cars market drivers and autonomous cars market restraints, autonomous cars market's leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares.

