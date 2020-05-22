Disinfectants Market To Grow At 18.2% CAGR In 2020 As Coronavirus Cases Rise

Disinfectants Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Disinfectants Market Global Report 2020-30: COVID 19 Growth And Change covers the disinfectants market and coronavirus impact.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global disinfectants market is expected to grow from $0.66 billion in 2019 to $0.78 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.2%. The markable growth is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures being taken to contain it. Coronavirus infection is transmitted in most instances through contact with contaminated surfaces/objects. The virus gets easily inactivated by chemical disinfectants, thus increasing their demand significantly. The market is then expected to stabilize and reach $1.04 billion in 2023 at CAGR of 10.02%.

Rising occurrence of hospital-acquired infections increased spending on disinfectant solutions globally, and this factor contributed to the global disinfectant market’s growth. Patients sometimes get cured in hospitals but get infected by other diseases in hospitals itself; this is called Hospital-acquired infections (HAI). According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in Europe, nearly 41.31 lakhs patients are infected by approximately 45.441 lakhs episodes of healthcare-associated infections every year. The increase in safety towards patients in hospitals has boosted the spending on disinfecting solutions which resulted in the growth of the global disinfectants market.

The disinfectants market consists of sales of the chemical solutions that kill microorganisms and prevent infectious diseases. Disinfectant in general refers to a chemical agent that is used to kill all recognized pathogenic microorganisms on inanimate objects on the surface of floors, tiles, washrooms, furniture, and instruments. The disinfectants market is segmented by type into quaternary ammonium compounds, peracetic acid, chlorine compounds, hydrogen peroxide, alcohols & aldehyde products, and others. By end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, domestic users, and others.

Disinfectant service providers are increasingly using drones to spray disinfectant solutions without using humans to reduce the spread of infection from the contaminated area. In China, several drone manufacturers have modified their agricultural drone models, which were originally intended to spray crops with pesticides, to spray disinfectants. Large areas can be disinfected with ease and in an effective way using drones.

Key players in the disinfectants market include 3M Company, Johnson & Johnson, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Bio-Cide International Inc., Cardinal Health, Steris Corporation, Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Novartis AG, BD, Abc Compounding, Advanced Sterilization Products, American Biotech Labs, Angelini Pharma Inc., Becton, Dickinson And Company, Nufarm Limited and Carefusion Corp, Cantel Medical, The Clorox Company, Ecolab, Diversey, Inc, CarroLLClean, Whiteley Corporation, and Gojo Industries, Inc.

Some of these players have adopted merger and acquisition strategies to expand their businesses. For example, in March 2019, Innovative Chemical Products acquired Benefect for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is expected to strengthen ICP BSG’s family. Benefect was founded in 2006 and is a leading supplier of hospital disinfectants using essential oils from plants.

