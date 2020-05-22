COVID-19 Impact on Global English Language Learning Market 2020 Analysis, Trend, Opportunities and Growth Forecast 2026

“COVID-19 Impact on English Language Learning Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges”

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Updated Research Report of English Language Learning Market 2020-2026:

Summary: –

A new market study, titled “COVID-19 Impact on English Language Learning Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Overviwe:-

Online Language Learning uses technology-aided language learning with an integration of sound, voice interaction, text, video, and animation. It empowers self-paced interactive learning environments that enable learners to achieve learning outcomes without being restricted to place or time. Generally, such environments involve numerous opportunities for participation users and multiple methods for motivating their success. Online language learning often entails high levels of self-directed and reciprocal learning or supporting peer learning.

China market took up about 30% of the global market in 2018, while Europe was about 26%, and North America is followed with the share about 16%.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the English Language Learning market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the English Language Learning industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the English Language Learning YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ 8147.4 million in 2019. The market size of English Language Learning will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global English Language Learning market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global English Language Learning market in terms of revenue.

Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global English Language Learning market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue and forecast by each type segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

@For Better Understanding, Download Free Sample PDF Copy of English Language Learning Market Research Report:https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5263264-covid-19-impact-on-global-english-language-learning

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global English Language Learning market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competition Analysis

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global English Language Learning market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global English Language Learning market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global English Language Learning market.

The following players are covered in this report:

Berlitz Languages

Vipkid

Pearson ELT

Sanako Corporation

51talk

Inlingua International

Rosetta Stone

EF Education First

New Oriental

Wall Street English

iTutorGroup

Babbel

Busuu

Eleutian Technology

English Language Learning Breakdown Data by Type

English

Chinese (Mandarin)

European Language

Other

The segment of English holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 57%.

English Language Learning Breakdown Data by Application

Individual Learner

Institutional Learners

The institution learners hold an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 77% of the market share.

@Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert:https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/5263264-covid-19-impact-on-global-english-language-learning

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

5 English Language Learning Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

6 North America

7 Europe

8 China

9 Japan

10 Southeast Asia

11 India

12 Central & South America

13Key Players Profiles

Continued………

ABOUT US:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports features an exhaustive list of market research reports from hundreds of publishers worldwide. We boast a database spanning virtually every market category and an even more comprehensive collection of market research reports under these categories and sub-categories.