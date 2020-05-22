News Release/ VSP Rutland/ DUI Crash in Killington
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH / DUI
CASE#: 20B401805
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Robert Rider
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802)773-9101
DATE/TIME: 05/21/20 at approximately 2110 hours
STREET: Route 4
TOWN: Killington
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Eileen Ettore
AGE: 52
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Londonderry, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2017
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Tacoma
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: minor damage to front bumper area
INJURIES: None Reported
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 05/21/20, at approximately 2110 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks, responded to a motor vehicle crash on Route 4 in the Town of
Killington. Investigation revealed Eileen Ettore, age 52 or Londonderry, Vermont was traveling west on Route 4, when she was unable to maintain her lane of
travel and went off the north side of the road. After leaving the roadway, Ettore's truck struck a speed limit sign and came to rest in a drainage ditch
filled with rocks. Ettore was not reporting any injuries as a result of the crash and her vehicle sustained minor damage to the front bumper area.
During the crash investigation, Ettore displayed indicators of impairment. She was ultimately taken into custody for suspicion of driving
under the influence and transported to the State Police Barracks in Rutland for processing. After processing Ettore was issued a citation to appear in Rutland
Superior Court - Criminal Division at a later date.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: None
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Y
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Rutland Superior Court-Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/08/2020 at 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.