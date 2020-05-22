Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 790 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,322 in the last 365 days.

News Release/ VSP Rutland/ DUI Crash in Killington

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH / DUI

 

CASE#: 20B401805                                      

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Robert Rider

STATION: Rutland                         

CONTACT#: (802)773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 05/21/20 at approximately 2110 hours

STREET: Route 4

TOWN: Killington

WEATHER: Clear             

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Eileen Ettore

AGE: 52     

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Londonderry, Vermont

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017      

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Tacoma

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: minor damage to front bumper area

INJURIES: None Reported

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On 05/21/20, at approximately 2110 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks, responded to a motor vehicle crash on Route 4 in the Town of

Killington. Investigation revealed Eileen Ettore, age 52 or Londonderry, Vermont was traveling west on Route 4, when she was unable to maintain her lane of

travel and went off the north side of the road.  After leaving the roadway, Ettore's truck struck a speed limit sign and came to rest in a drainage ditch

filled with rocks.  Ettore was not reporting any injuries as a result of the crash and her vehicle sustained minor damage to the front bumper area. 

During the crash investigation, Ettore displayed indicators of impairment.  She was ultimately taken into custody for suspicion of driving

under the influence and transported to the State Police Barracks in Rutland for processing.  After processing Ettore was issued a citation to appear in Rutland

Superior Court - Criminal Division at a later date.      

 

 

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: None

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A          

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT:  Rutland Superior Court-Criminal Division      

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/08/2020 at 0830 hours  

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

News Release/ VSP Rutland/ DUI Crash in Killington

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.