News Release/ VSP Rutland/ DUI Crash in Killington

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH / DUI

CASE#: 20B401805

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Robert Rider

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802)773-9101

DATE/TIME: 05/21/20 at approximately 2110 hours

STREET: Route 4

TOWN: Killington

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Eileen Ettore

AGE: 52

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Londonderry, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Tacoma

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: minor damage to front bumper area

INJURIES: None Reported

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 05/21/20, at approximately 2110 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks, responded to a motor vehicle crash on Route 4 in the Town of

Killington. Investigation revealed Eileen Ettore, age 52 or Londonderry, Vermont was traveling west on Route 4, when she was unable to maintain her lane of

travel and went off the north side of the road. After leaving the roadway, Ettore's truck struck a speed limit sign and came to rest in a drainage ditch

filled with rocks. Ettore was not reporting any injuries as a result of the crash and her vehicle sustained minor damage to the front bumper area.

During the crash investigation, Ettore displayed indicators of impairment. She was ultimately taken into custody for suspicion of driving

under the influence and transported to the State Police Barracks in Rutland for processing. After processing Ettore was issued a citation to appear in Rutland

Superior Court - Criminal Division at a later date.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: None

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Rutland Superior Court-Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/08/2020 at 0830 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.