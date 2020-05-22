Covid-19 Impact on RPA Market Growth Opportunities 2020-2025, Business Investment with Leading Companies
A new market study, titled “Global RPA Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, May 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RPA Market
This report focuses on the global RPA status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the RPA development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Atos SE
Automation Anywhere Inc.
Be Informed B.V.
Blue Prism Group Plc
Cicero Inc.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation
Genfour
Genpact Ltd.
Infosys Ltd
IPSoft Inc.
Jacada Inc.
Kofax Ltd
Kryon Systems
OpenConnect Systems Inc.
OpenSpan
Sutherland Global Services
Thoughtonomy
UiPath
Verint Systems Inc.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Professional Services
Training Services
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Telecom/IT
Healthcare
Retail
Manufacturing
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global RPA status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the RPA development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
