Bedsure Newly Launched Double-Sided Cervical Pillow Relieves Neck Pain for all Sleeper Types
Bedsure, the leading home linen brand, has recently launched its brand new Memory Foam Contour Pillow.DIAMOND BAR, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bedsure, the leading home linen brand, has recently launched its brand new Memory Foam Contour Pillow. Featuring both a cool ice silk side and a warm plush polyester side, the pillow provides unmatched support to your head and neck at a comfortable temperature all year round. No need to flip your pillow all night to keep cool or change your sleep position constantly to relieve neck pain.
Ergonomic Design
This memory foam contour pillow is ergonomically designed with 4.69 inches at the low contour and 5 inches at the high contour to accommodate the specific curves of your body for a more restful and comfortable sleep.
The pillow is also designed using premium quality memory foam to ensure a deep and slow sink that firmly supports your head, neck, and spine at the same time.
Reversible Contour and Flat Sides
The pillow is double-sided with different forms to suit different sleepers. The standard side is combined with the contoured side to accommodate the specific curve of any type of body and sleep position. On the other face of the pillow is a flat yet supportive side, which keeps your neck aligned in a neutral position, making it more suitable for stomach sleepers.
Cool and Breathable Cover
Ice silk is used on one side of the cover. This fabric not only creates a cool-to-the-touch skin contact, but it’s also breathable enough to disperse heat and promote airflow, keeping you cool all night long.
The warm plush polyester material is used on the pillow’s flip side and is designed to cater to all types of sleepers year-round. The pillowcase is easily removable and can be flipped over to the warm side when colder months approach.
The new reversible pillow from Bedsure gives you the best of both worlds: it’s designed to relieve neck pain for all sleeper types as well as regulate your temperature all year round.
About Bedsure
Cozy up to snug, warm home linens from Bedsure. From the moment you wake up to the second you fall asleep, we make sure you and your family sleep and enjoy life comfortably. That’s why we’re always dreaming up new products to help you sleep well, wake up refreshed, and get that extra bit of cozy comfort throughout your day. And because cost shouldn’t stress you out, we bring everyday value to everything from household basics to high-tech fabrics and sleep solutions. Our products are all priced for your budget, made for the way you live, and delivered directly to you with a smile.
CLICK HERE FOR PRICE: Cervical Pillow
Mina Luo
Bedsure
+86 188 1735 0907
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook