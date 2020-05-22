Koligo Therapeutics to Participate in Maxim Group and M-Vest COVID-19 Virtual Conference Series on May 27, 2020

NEW ALBANY, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Koligo Therapeutics, Inc. (Koligo), a privately-held regenerative medicine company, today announced that Matthew Lehman, Chief Executive Officer, will be participating in the Maxim Group and M-Vest COVID-19 Virtual Conference Series: The Role of Cell Therapy and Clarity on Testing on May 27, 2020 at 10:00am Eastern U.S. Time. Interested parties can access the discussion as part of the Maxim Group and M-Vest COVID-19 Virtual Conference Series.

The archived discussion will be posted on the News section of Koligo’s website the day following the event and will be available for 30 days.

About the Maxim Group and M-Vest COVID-19 Virtual Conference Series

The unmet need in infectious diseases cannot be overstated and COVID-19 continues to be a stark reminder of how unprepared the world is to deal with a pandemic. SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, while sadly is still inducing tremendous loss of life, has brought out the very best in the biotechnology community from a drug, vaccine, and testing perspective. In this iteration of our ongoing M-Vest Infectious Disease Virtual Conference Series, we focus in on two key areas related to the ongoing pandemic; cell-based therapies and testing. Please join us as we break it down with two panels of companies leading efforts in cell therapies and testing for COVID-19.

About KT-PC-301

KT-PC-301 is a potential cell therapy in development for patients with moderate to severe COVID-19. Derived from a patient’s own adipose (fat) tissue, KT-PC-301 contains a population of a patient’s own (autologous) cells, including endothelial cells, hematopoietic and mesenchymal stem cells, and white blood cells (T regulatory cells and T and B lymphocytes). The product has been evaluated for safety and tolerability in several phase 1 studies to date. KT-PC-301 is for investigational use only in the context of an approved clinical trial.

About Koligo Therapeutics

Koligo Therapeutics, Inc. is a regenerative medicine company. Koligo’s first commercial product is KYSLECEL® (autologous pancreatic islets) for chronic and acute recurrent pancreatitis. Koligo’s 3D-V technology platform incorporates the use of advanced 3D bioprinting techniques and vascular endothelial cells to support development of transformational cell and tissue products for serious diseases. www.koligo.net.