Nonresident hunters have until July 7 to sign up for Alternate’s List

Hunting

Thu May 21 16:37:14 MDT 2020

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks gets a number of unused nonresident combination licenses (big game combination, general elk and general deer) returned by customers each year. FWP resells these returned licenses through the “Alternate’s List.”

The Alternate’s List is an option for nonresident hunters to express interest in purchasing one of the returned licenses mentioned above. A hunter can sign up to purchase their choice of nonresident combination license (big game combination, general elk or general deer). Once the list is randomized and a license becomes available, then the hunter at the top of the list will be contacted to finalize the purchase of the license.

Hunters can add their names to the Alternate’s List from May 21 through July 7 via our MyFWP. Each hunter may only register on one combination license list (big game combination, general elk or general deer), and is not eligible to purchase more than one nonresident combination license a year. After the sign-up period closes, the list of interested hunters will be randomized to determine each hunter’s prioritization on these lists.

Payment for the license fee is not required to sign up for the Alternate’s List. If your name comes up, you will be contacted with instructions on how to complete the purchase of the license. Being on this list or obtaining a license from this list has no effect on your existing preference points.

In addition to entering your request between May 21 and July 7, MyFWP allows you to check your relative position on the Alternate’s List after the list is randomized in mid-July. The odds of getting a license from these lists vary greatly from year to year. Refunds and issuance may occur at any time, but availability of these license increases between early fall and the opening of general hunting season in late October.

For more information, visit http://fwp.mt.gov/hunting/licensedraw/alternatesList.html.