Notice of Public Comment Period and Virtual Public Hearing

The State of Nebraska has prepared a substantial amendment to its 2019 Annual Action Plan, in order to incorporate funding from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The funding referenced in the amendment is intended to provide relief in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and involves the following U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) programs:

· Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Response (CDBG-CV)

· Emergency Solutions Grant Coronavirus Response (ESG-CV)

· Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS Coronavirus Response (HOPWA-CV)

The State has also prepared an amendment to its Citizen Participation Plan, as authorized under the CARES Act.

Both amendments will be available for review and public comment from May 26, 2020, through May 30, 2020 (see below for how to submit a public comment).

Under the CARES Act, HUD has allocated $88,540 for HOPWA-CV, $3,482,410 for ESG-CV and $6,486,296 for CDBG-CV. The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) is responsible for administering CDBG-CV funds, and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is administering ESG-CV and HOPWA-CV funds. Information about funding availability and program requirements can be reviewed in the draft “2019 Annual Action Plan Substantial Amendment.” Starting May 22, an electronic copy of the proposed documents will be available on the DED website at https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/reports.

The State will host a virtual public hearing on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. CT/ 1:00 p.m. MT. To participate, register at https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/events.

All public comments must be received by DED before the close of the comment period. Mail written comments to: Nebraska Department of Economic Development, P.O. Box 94666, Lincoln, NE 68509-4666. Or, email comments to ded.publiccomment@nebraska.gov with the subject line “2019 AAP Substantial Amendment.”

Individuals requiring sensory accommodations, including interpreter services, Braille, large print or recorded materials, should contact Rebecca Schademann at 402-471-3172 or ded.publiccomment@nebraska.gov).

Los individuos que no hablan inglés y los individuos con discapacidad podrán solicitor ayuda y servicios necesarios para contactar el Departamento de Desarrollo Economico, P.O. Box 94666, Lincoln, Nebraska 68509-4666, o ded.publiccomment@nebraska.gov.