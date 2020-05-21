Summit Financial Group, Inc. Announces Q2 Dividend of $0.17 Per Share

/EIN News/ -- MOOREFIELD, W.Va., May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit Financial Group, Inc. (“Summit”) (NASDAQ: SMMF) today announces its Board of Directors recently declared a second quarter 2020 dividend of $0.17 per share payable on June 30, 2020 to common shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 15, 2020.



Summit Financial Group, Inc. is a $2.5 billion financial holding company headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia. Summit provides community banking services primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia, through its bank subsidiary, Summit Community Bank, Inc., which operates thirty-nine banking locations.

Contact: Teresa Ely, Director of Shareholder Relations Telephone: (304) 530-0526 Email: tely@summitfgi.com





