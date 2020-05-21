America's Car-Mart Reports Diluted Earnings per Share of $1.35 on Record Revenues of $196 Million

/EIN News/ -- BENTONVILLE, Ark., May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMT) today announced its operating results for the fourth quarter and the full fiscal year 2020. The fourth quarter results include an $11.7 million pretax charge to increase the allowance for credit losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



“As we push through the COVID-19 pandemic, our financial position and operating results reflect the quality and power of our Car-Mart business model. We are a ground-level operator and were able to turn on a dime to keep our dealerships open in accordance with all state and local orders so that we could continue serving the essential needs of our communities throughout the crisis,” said Jeff Williams, President and CEO.

“To better serve our customers, as well as for their health and safety, we quickly launched curbside and home delivery processes. We also increased our digital efforts, which included expanding communications channels with our customers to ensure they know how much we care about them individually.

“In our nearly 40 years of business, we have weathered many storms, but through them all, we were steadfast in our focus on the customer experience – ‘Keeping our Customers on the Road and giving them Peace of Mind.’ Our commitment to our customers has never been stronger, and during these challenging times, we moved even closer to our customers and united together as a family. We are a small-town character lender and really stepped up and walked the walk by truly living out our company’s mission, vision, and values in our daily work.

“Our company has most certainly prioritized the safety and well-being of our associates and customers during the pandemic. We will continue to be diligent and aggressive in educating ourselves and our team members on ways to help prevent or reduce the risk of exposure to the virus,” added Mr. Williams.

“Words can’t express how proud I am of our associates, and how our team continues to rise to the occasion in the face of maybe the greatest healthcare crisis and most certainly the largest financial disruption in the history of our country. The fact that we deeply understand our company’s purpose is carrying us through this crisis and will set a firm foundation for us to continue our path of serving more customers with great vehicles and excellent customer service. Thank you to our Car-Mart associates for taking care of each other and our customers, and for improving the communities in which we do business. I am grateful for the hard work, dedication, and compassion of our associates. Their caring and compassion is making a real difference in the lives of so many good people facing increased financial and personal challenges in these trying times. I am in awe of the great people we have in this company and I am humbled to be part of the team,” said Mr. Williams.

“We will keep investing in our business, including recruiting, training, and retention of quality associates. We will be diligent in improving our operations, with significant emphasis on our vehicle inventory. And we will put a laser focus on delivering an exceptional customer experience. That is why we believe our company’s future is very bright. We expect disruptions in the consumer credit markets and in vehicle supply channels to present positive opportunities for our business and we intend to be ready to leverage our position moving forward. As we have said, we believe that most of our dealerships can serve 1,000 or more customers over time and we have significant opportunities to gain market share from our existing locations,” added Mr. Williams. “In addition, new lot openings and strategic acquisitions are expected to be part of our plan as we move forward. The market we serve is large and our growth will be at a rate that aligns with our ability to serve our customers after the sale at the highest level of service.”

“We have taken several steps to ensure financial flexibility during this unprecedented time,” said Vickie Judy, Chief Financial Officer. “We took a $30 million draw on our revolving credit facility and significantly reduced expenses during the last half of the quarter, including part-time and hourly payroll as well as other non-associate related expenses. As a result of these efforts, our cash balance is at $59.6 million and our debt, net of cash, to finance receivables is 25.1%, compared to 27.8% for the prior year-end. We have also taken advantage of deferring the employer share of social security payroll taxes as permitted under the CARES Act. Although we reduced hours for certain associates, we are happy to say these measures have allowed us to maintain workforce engagement with no disruption to associate benefits. Total SG&A spend increased $2.3 million compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to payroll costs for additional associate count as well as continued investments in pay, benefits and training.”

“For the safety of our customers and associates, we suspended certain collection activities, including personal visits and repossession efforts, for a period of time during the pandemic. This resulted in a lower amount of net charge-offs as a percent of average finance receivables for the quarter. However, COVID-19 has impacted our customers and resulted in increased past-due amounts as a percentage of receivables, resulting in uncertainty of how customers pay and react in this new environment. As a result, we have increased our allowance for credit losses from 24.5% to 26.5% resulting in an $11.7 million pre-tax charge to the provision in the fourth quarter,” added Ms. Judy. “As Jeff mentioned, we are very focused on working with our customers to keep them in their vehicle and on the road.”

“Our strong balance sheet and the agility and determination that our associates demonstrated during these unprecedented times position us to provide a great customer experience and capture market share as we move forward. For the year ended April 30, 2020, we added $77.9 million in receivables, repurchased $16.0 million of our common stock, and funded $5.5 million in net capital expenditures, a total of $99.4 million, with only a $4.8 million increase in debt net of cash. We will continue to remain focused on cash-on-cash returns and maintaining a strong balance sheet.” added Ms. Judy.

% Change As a % of Sales Three Months Ended 2020 Three Months Ended April 30, vs. April 30, 2020 2019 2019 2020 2019 Operating Data: Retail units sold 13,314 13,094 1.7 % Average number of stores in operation 147 144 2.1 Average retail units sold per store per month 30.2 30.3 (0.3 ) Average retail sales price $ 12,408 $ 11,305 9.8 Gross profit per retail unit $ 5,232 $ 4,855 7.8 Same store revenue growth 8.6 % 2.9 % Net charge-offs as a percent of average finance receivables 5.6 % 6.4 % Collections as a percent of average finance receivables 15.0 % 16.0 % Average percentage of finance receivables-current (excl. 1-2 day) 79.6 % 80.9 % Average down-payment percentage 7.8 % 8.2 % Period End Data: Stores open 148 144 2.8 % Accounts over 30 days past due 6.2 % 2.9 % Active customer count 80,669 75,609 6.7 % Finance receivables, gross $ 621,182 $ 543,328 14.3 % Operating Statement: Revenues: Sales $ 171,922 $ 156,193 10.1 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Interest income 23,767 20,689 14.9 13.8 13.2 Total 195,689 176,882 10.6 113.8 113.2 Costs and expenses: Cost of sales 102,260 92,624 10.4 59.5 59.3 Selling, general and administrative 30,464 28,181 8.1 17.7 18.0 Provision for credit losses 49,361 34,744 42.1 28.7 22.2 Interest expense 1,943 1,988 (2.3 ) 1.1 1.3 Depreciation and amortization 926 1,020 (9.2 ) 0.5 0.7 Gain on disposal of property and equipment (153 ) (3 ) 5,000.0 - - Total 184,801 158,554 16.6 107.5 101.5 Income before taxes 10,888 18,328 6.3 11.7 Provision for income taxes 1,629 3,763 0.9 2.4 Net income $ 9,259 $ 14,565 5.4 9.3 Dividends on subsidiary preferred stock $ (10 ) $ (10 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 9,249 $ 14,555 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.40 $ 2.17 Diluted $ 1.35 $ 2.07 Weighted average number of shares used in calculation: Basic 6,616,305 6,699,772 Diluted 6,872,769 7,021,160





% Change As a % of Sales Years Ended 2020 Years Ended April 30, vs. April 30, 2020 2019 2019 2020 2019 Operating Data: Retail units sold 52,914 50,257 5.3 % Average number of stores in operation 146 142 2.8 Average retail units sold per store per month 30.2 29.5 2.4 Average retail sales price $ 11,793 $ 11,125 6.0 Gross profit per retail unit $ 4,999 $ 4,827 3.6 Same store revenue growth 9.3 % 8.4 % Net charge-offs as a percent of average finance receivables 23.1 % 25.7 % Collections as a percent of average finance receivables 55.1 % 55.3 % Average percentage of finance receivables-current (excl. 1-2 day) 82.2 % 81.7 % Average down-payment percentage 6.4 % 6.5 % Period End Data: Stores open 148 144 2.8 % Accounts over 30 days past due 6.2 % 2.9 % Active customer count 80,669 75,609 6.7 % Finance receivables, gross $ 621,182 $ 543,328 14.3 % Operating Statement: Revenues: Sales $ 652,992 $ 586,508 11.3 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Interest income 91,619 82,614 10.9 14.0 14.1 Total 744,611 669,122 11.3 114.0 114.1 Costs and expenses: Cost of sales 388,475 343,898 13.0 59.5 58.6 Selling, general and administrative 117,762 107,249 9.8 18.0 18.3 Provision for credit losses 162,246 146,363 10.9 24.8 25.0 Interest expense 8,052 7,883 2.1 1.2 1.3 Depreciation and amortization 3,839 3,969 (3.3 ) 0.6 0.7 Gain on disposal of property and equipment (114 ) (91 ) 25.3 - - Total 680,260 609,271 11.7 104.2 103.9 Income before taxes 64,351 59,851 9.9 10.2 Provision for income taxes 13,008 12,226 2.0 2.1 Net income $ 51,343 $ 47,625 7.9 8.1 Dividends on subsidiary preferred stock $ (40 ) $ (40 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 51,303 $ 47,585 Earnings per share: Basic $ 7.74 $ 6.99 Diluted $ 7.39 $ 6.73 Weighted average number of shares used in calculation: Basic 6,630,023 6,810,879 Diluted 6,945,652 7,071,768



