YRC Freight Recognized as 2019 LTL Carrier of the Year by Dick’s Sporting Goods

/EIN News/ -- OVERLAND PARK, Kan., May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: YRCW) YRC Freight has been recognized as 2019 LTL Carrier of the Year by Dick’s Sporting Goods. YRC Freight’s comprehensive network services the 726 Dick’s Sporting Goods locations as well as its vendors across North America.



“Being recognized by one of the nation’s major retailers as its LTL Carrier of the Year is an honor and a testament to YRCW’s commitment to providing an enhanced customer experience,” said Jason Bergman, YRCW Chief Customer Officer and President of HNRY Logistics. “Dick’s Sporting Goods awarded YRC Freight its LTL business, and we stepped up to make a positive impact for our customer’s business and to exceed their expectations for LTL freight.”

2019 also brought top honors from, Inbound Logistics magazine and Women in Trucking who recognized YRC Freight as a Top 100 Trucker and a Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation, respectively. Additionally, YRC Freight was recognized as GlobalTranz 2019 Carrier of the Year, Cross-Border LTL; NASSTRAC Carrier of the Year; and Freight Center Diamond Partner of the Year.

“We’re proud to accept this honor from Dick’s Sporting Goods, another major retailer to award YRC Freight as Carrier of the Year,” said Tim Haitz, Vice President – Corporate Sales. “I want to thank our employees especially across terminals in Conklin, NY; Goodyear, AZ; Plainfield, IN; Smithon, PA; and E. Point, GA, as these are key locations serving the freight needs of Dick’s Sporting Goods. Our facility managers and employees there deserve major recognition for making this award possible, and we appreciate their continued dedication to successfully handling shipments routed by Dick’s and its prepaid vendors into their distribution centers.”

Learn more at YRCW.com.

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc., headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of less-than- truckload (LTL) companies including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics. Collectively, YRC Worldwide companies have one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and LTL networks in North America with local, regional, national and international capabilities. Through their teams of experienced service professionals, YRC Worldwide companies offer industry-leading expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial and retail goods with confidence.

Investor

Contact: Eric Birge

913-696-6108

investor@yrcw.com Media

Contact: Mike Kelley

913-696-6121

mike.kelley@yrcw.com





