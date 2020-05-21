NVIDIA Announces Financial Results for First Quarter Fiscal 2021

Revenue of $3.08 billion, up 39 percent from a year earlier

Record Data Center revenue of $1.14 billion, up 80 percent from a year earlier

Record GAAP gross margin of 65.1 percent



/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) today reported revenue for the first quarter ended April 26, 2020, of $3.08 billion, up 39 percent from $2.22 billion a year earlier, and down 1 percent from $3.11 billion in the previous quarter.

GAAP earnings per diluted share for the quarter were $1.47, up 130 percent from $0.64 a year ago, and down 4 percent from $1.53 in the previous quarter. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share were $1.80, up 105 percent from $0.88 a year earlier, and down 5 percent from $1.89 in the previous quarter.

NVIDIA completed its acquisition of Mellanox Technologies Ltd. on April 27, 2020, for a transaction value of $7 billion. It also transitioned its GPU Technology Conference to an all-digital format, drawing more than 55,000 registered participants, while NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang’s keynote videos were viewed 3.8 million times in their first three days.

“As the world battles COVID-19, we salute the first responders, healthcare workers, and service workers who courageously step in harm’s way to save lives and keep the world going,” Huang said. “We also thank the scientists around the world racing to find a vaccine for COVID-19.

“NVIDIA had an excellent quarter. The acquisition of Mellanox expands our cloud and data center opportunity. We raised the bar for AI computing with the launch and shipment of our Ampere GPU. And our digital GTC conference attracted a record number of developers, highlighting the accelerating adoption of NVIDIA GPU computing.

“Our Data Center business achieved a record and its first $1 billion quarter. NVIDIA is well positioned to advance the most powerful technology forces of our time – cloud computing and AI,” he said.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2021, NVIDIA paid dividends of $98 million. Due to current market uncertainties, NVIDIA is evaluating the timing of resuming share repurchases and will remain nimble based on market conditions. NVIDIA is currently authorized to repurchase up to $7.24 billion in shares through December 2022. It remains committed to paying its quarterly dividend.

Q1 Fiscal 2021 Summary

GAAP ($ in millions, except earnings per share) Q1 FY21 Q4 FY20 Q1 FY20 Q/Q Y/Y Revenue $3,080 $3,105 $2,220 Down 1% Up 39% Gross margin 65.1% 64.9% 58.4% Up 20 bps Up 670 bps Operating expenses $1,028 $1,025 $938 -- Up 10% Operating income $976 $990 $358 Down 1% Up 173% Net income $917 $950 $394 Down 3% Up 133% Diluted earnings per share $1.47 $1.53 $0.64 Down 4% Up 130%





Non-GAAP ($ in millions, except earnings per share) Q1 FY21 Q4 FY20 Q1 FY20 Q/Q Y/Y Revenue $3,080 $3,105 $2,220 Down 1% Up 39% Gross margin 65.8% 65.4% 59.0% Up 40 bps Up 680 bps Operating expenses $821 $810 $753 Up 1% Up 9% Operating income $1,205 $1,220 $557 Down 1% Up 116% Net income $1,120 $1,172 $543 Down 4% Up 106% Diluted earnings per share $1.80 $1.89 $0.88 Down 5% Up 105%

NVIDIA’s outlook for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 includes the impact from the acquisition of Mellanox, which closed on the first day of the second quarter. The combined second quarter outlook is as follows:

Revenue is expected to be $3.65 billion, plus or minus 2 percent. Mellanox is expected to contribute a low-teens percentage of combined second quarter revenue.

GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins are expected to be 58.6 percent and 66.0 percent, respectively, plus or minus 50 basis points. The sequential decline in GAAP gross margins primarily reflects an increase in acquisition-related costs, most of which are non-recurring in nature.

GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be approximately $1.52 billion and $1.04 billion, respectively. The sequential change in GAAP operating expenses reflects an increase in stock-based compensation and acquisition-related costs. GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses for the full year, which will include Mellanox starting with the second quarter, are expected at approximately $5.7 billion and $4.1 billion, respectively.

GAAP and non-GAAP other income and expense are expected to be an expense of approximately $50 million and $45 million, respectively.

GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates are both expected to be 9 percent, plus or minus 1 percent, excluding any discrete items. GAAP discrete items include excess tax benefits or deficiencies related to stock-based compensation, which are expected to generate variability on a quarter by quarter basis.

Highlights

Since its previous earnings report, NVIDIA has achieved progress in these areas:

Gaming

First-quarter revenue was $1.34 billion, down 10 percent sequentially and up 27 percent from a year earlier.

Launched Minecraft with RTX as an open beta on Windows 10, bringing real-time ray tracing, more realistic materials and DLSS 2.0 to the world’s best-selling videogame.

Announced the release of more than 100 new laptop models powered by NVIDIA GeForce ® GPUs, bringing the RTX 2080 SUPER™ and RTX 2070 SUPER high-end GPUs to laptops for the first time, and enabling RTX 2060 laptop price points as low as $999 for a mass market audience.

powered by NVIDIA GeForce GPUs, bringing the RTX 2080 SUPER™ and RTX 2070 SUPER high-end GPUs to laptops for the first time, and enabling RTX 2060 laptop price points as low as $999 for a mass market audience. Expanded the RTX Studio lineup with 10 new laptops from Acer, Gigabyte, MSI and Razer, powered by new GeForce RTX SUPER GPUs .

from Acer, Gigabyte, MSI and Razer, powered by . Released DLSS 2.0 , the second generation of its deep learning neural network, which allows gamers on RTX GPUs to boost frame rates as much as two times and increase image resolution for supported games.

, the second generation of its deep learning neural network, which allows gamers on RTX GPUs to boost frame rates as much as two times and increase image resolution for supported games. Expanded NVIDIA GeForce NOW™ , which provides access to 650 games, with 1,500 more waiting to get on board, and has added 2 million users since going live in February.

Data Center

Professional Visualization

First-quarter revenue was $307 million, down 7 percent sequentially and up 15 percent from a year earlier.

Powered Autodesk’s latest 3D visualization software , VRED 2021, with NVIDIA Quadro RTX — giving designers the ability to create with interactive ray tracing and AI-powered denoising.

, VRED 2021, with NVIDIA Quadro RTX — giving designers the ability to create with interactive ray tracing and AI-powered denoising. Accelerated Altair’s AccuSolve and TheaRender engineering software with NVIDIA CUDA to speed the creation of high-quality simulations.

engineering software with NVIDIA CUDA to speed the creation of high-quality simulations. Brought Quadro professional graphics to HP’s ZBook Create and ZBook Studio mobile workstation lineup, offering outstanding performance, mobility and reliability to creatives.

Automotive

First-quarter revenue was $155 million, down 5 percent sequentially and down 7 percent from a year earlier.

Announced that the Xpeng P7 all-electric sports sedan , with production deliveries beginning next month, uses the NVIDIA DRIVE AGX platform and DRIVE OS software to deliver level 3 automated driving.

COVID-19 Efforts

NVIDIA and its employees have committed to donate more than $10 million to those affected during this period.

Accelerated promotions and raises for employees by several months.

Released AI models in collaboration with the National Institutes of Health to help researchers detect COVID-19 in lung scans.

in collaboration with the National Institutes of Health to help researchers detect COVID-19 in lung scans. Joined the White House’s COVID-19 High Performance Computing Consortium, alongside leaders from the U.S. government, industry and academia, to accelerate COVID-related research.

Provided a free 90-day license to NVIDIA Parabricks™, a genomics software stack that uses GPUs to accelerate the analysis of gene-sequencing data, to researchers working on COVID-related topics.

CFO Commentary

Commentary on the quarter by Colette Kress, NVIDIA’s executive vice president and chief financial officer, as well as a presentation of first-quarter earnings, are available at http://investor.nvidia.com/ .

Conference Call and Webcast Information

NVIDIA will conduct a conference call with analysts and investors to discuss its first quarter fiscal 2021 financial results and current financial prospects today at 2:30 p.m. Pacific time (5:30 p.m. Eastern time). A live webcast (listen-only mode) of the conference call will be accessible at NVIDIA’s investor relations website, http://investor.nvidia.com . The webcast will be recorded and available for replay until NVIDIA’s conference call to discuss its financial results for its second quarter of fiscal 2021.

Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement NVIDIA’s condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the company uses non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP other income net, non-GAAP other expense net, non-GAAP income tax expense, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income, or earnings, per diluted share, and free cash flow. In order for NVIDIA’s investors to be better able to compare its current results with those of previous periods, the company has shown a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures. These reconciliations adjust the related GAAP financial measures to exclude stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related and other costs, legal settlement costs, losses from non-affiliated investments, interest expense related to amortization of debt discount, and the associated tax impact of these items, where applicable. Free cash flow is calculated as GAAP net cash provided by operating activities less purchase of property and equipment and intangible assets. NVIDIA believes the presentation of its non-GAAP financial measures enhances the user’s overall understanding of the company’s historical financial performance. The presentation of the company’s non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the company’s financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the company’s non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined modern computer graphics and revolutionized parallel computing. More recently, GPU deep learning ignited modern AI ― the next era of computing ― with the GPU acting as the brain of computers, robots and self-driving cars that can perceive and understand the world. More information at http://nvidianews.nvidia.com/ .

NVIDIA CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended April 26, April 28, 2020 2019 Revenue $ 3,080 $ 2,220 Cost of revenue 1,076 924 Gross profit 2,004 1,296 Operating expenses Research and development 735 674 Sales, general and administrative 293 264 Total operating expenses 1,028 938 Income from operations 976 358 Interest income 31 44 Interest expense (25 ) (13 ) Other, net (1 ) - Other income, net 5 31 Income before income tax 981 389 Income tax expense (benefit) 64 (5 ) Net income $ 917 $ 394 Net income per share: Basic $ 1.49 $ 0.65 Diluted $ 1.47 $ 0.64 Weighted average shares used in per share computation: Basic 614 607 Diluted 622 616





NVIDIA CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions) (Unaudited) April 26, January 26, 2020 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 16,354 $ 10,897 Accounts receivable, net 1,907 1,657 Inventories 1,128 979 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 195 157 Total current assets 19,584 13,690 Property and equipment, net 1,715 1,674 Operating lease assets 595 618 Goodwill 628 618 Intangible assets, net 80 49 Deferred income tax assets 533 548 Other assets 119 118 Total assets $ 23,254 $ 17,315 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 761 $ 687 Accrued and other current liabilities 1,142 1,097 Total current liabilities 1,903 1,784 Long-term debt 6,959 1,991 Long-term operating lease liabilities 519 561 Other long-term liabilities 774 775 Total liabilities 10,155 5,111 Shareholders' equity 13,099 12,204 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 23,254 $ 17,315





NVIDIA CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended April 26, April 28, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 917 $ 394 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Stock-based compensation expense 224 178 Depreciation and amortization 107 91 Deferred income taxes 16 (42 ) Other 4 (2 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (249 ) 182 Inventories (151 ) 153 Prepaid expenses and other assets (8 ) 5 Accounts payable 71 (123 ) Accrued and other current liabilities (32 ) (129 ) Other long-term liabilities 10 13 Net cash provided by operating activities 909 720 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 1 26 Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities - 2,219 Purchases of marketable securities (861 ) (622 ) Purchases of property and equipment and intangible assets (155 ) (128 ) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (34 ) - Investments and other, net (6 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (1,055 ) 1,495 Cash flows from financing activities: Issuance of debt, net of issuance costs 4,979 - Proceeds related to employee stock plans 88 83 Payments related to tax on restricted stock units (222 ) (211 ) Dividends paid (98 ) (97 ) Other (3 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 4,744 (225 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents 4,598 1,990 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 10,896 782 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 15,494 $ 2,772





NVIDIA CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended April 26, January 26, April 28, 2020 2020 2019 GAAP gross profit $ 2,004 $ 2,015 $ 1,296 GAAP gross margin 65.1% 64.9% 58.4% Stock-based compensation expense (A) 21 12 4 Acquisition-related and other costs 1 - - Legal settlement costs - 3 10 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 2,026 $ 2,030 $ 1,310 Non-GAAP gross margin 65.8% 65.4% 59.0% GAAP operating expenses $ 1,028 $ 1,025 $ 938 Stock-based compensation expense (A) (203 ) (208 ) (174 ) Acquisition-related and other costs (4 ) (7 ) (10 ) Legal settlement costs - - (1 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 821 $ 810 $ 753 GAAP income from operations $ 976 $ 990 $ 358 Total impact of non-GAAP adjustments to income from operations 229 230 199 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 1,205 $ 1,220 $ 557 GAAP other income, net $ 5 $ 26 $ 31 Losses from non-affiliated investments 3 - - Interest expense related to amortization of debt discount 1 - - Non-GAAP other income, net $ 9 $ 26 $ 31 GAAP net income $ 917 $ 950 $ 394 Total pre-tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments 232 230 199 Income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (B) (29 ) (8 ) (50 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 1,120 $ 1,172 $ 543 Diluted net income per share GAAP $ 1.47 $ 1.53 $ 0.64 Non-GAAP $ 1.80 $ 1.89 $ 0.88 Weighted average shares used in diluted net income per share computation 622 621 616 GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $ 909 $ 1,465 $ 720 Purchase of property and equipment and intangible assets (155 ) (144 ) (128 ) Free cash flow $ 754 $ 1,321 $ 592 (A) Stock-based compensation consists of the following: Three Months Ended April 26, January 26, April 28, 2020 2020 2019 Cost of revenue $ 21 $ 12 $ 4 Research and development $ 134 $ 140 $ 114 Sales, general and administrative $ 69 $ 68 $ 60 (B) Income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments, including the recognition of excess tax benefits or deficiencies related to stock-based compensation under GAAP accounting standard (ASU 2016-09).







