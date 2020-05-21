Sezgin Mangjuka Entrepreneur

PRIZREN, KOSOVO, KOSOVO, May 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sezgin Mangjuka, (born in Kosovo on 1, 4, 1994) is a Digital entrepreneur and marketing expert. He is the founder and CEO of Pixatronix, a full-service digital media agency that partners with businesses to boost their business outcomes.

The boy who failed in class 10, who lost hope of securing the future. Even when he applied through distance education, he failed again in 12th class. However, everything’s changed for him now. He’s one of the youngest Social Media Maestro (Manager) in the country.

Sezgin Mangjuka is counted among the youngest self-made first generation businessmen. He is one of the most abiding success stories in the business, His company from Prizren and it is through his visionary and compelling leadership that the company has emerged as Kosovo most diversified and successful Company.

He is a very dedicated person when it comes to his work.. He has been traveling for years for his business to manage a different kind of politicians and celebrities. He has been diligently working for his dreams for song. He believes that this is not enough for him and he is indefatigable. whatever he has achieved at a very young age might be everyone’s fantasy…

These are the human potentials of Kosovo, and nowadays entrepreneurship is running in everyone’s blood especially in Kosovo youths. You may see a lot more young Kosovo entrepreneurs that will be going into this list in the coming years.