US Cryotherapy announces a 30-day Reset Challenge to customers nationwide

DAVIS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The nation is slowly reopening. It is time to resume active lifestyles in a healthier and safer way. “At US Cryotherapy , we have dedicated a decade of time and service to helping people recover faster and feel better,” commented Kevin Kramer, US Cryotherapy’s CEO. “I encourage you to commit to this reset challenge to achieve profound improvements in your overall health . At our wellness centers, we accelerate protection and repair efficiencies; now is an important time to focus on your body and mind while re-integrating safely back into the public,” concluded Kramer.While US Cryotherapy (22 centers nationwide) observed guidelines from local authorities to close its doors during the shelter in place mandates, the services provided are essential with respect to improving users’ overall health status. Re-opening of the centers has occurred with enhanced personal protection procedures to further protect its customers and staff.The reset challenge launches June 1, 2020 and will accept enrollments through the end of August. It will engage customers in 30-days of frequent use of whole-body cryotherapy to improve many elements of immune system function. Customers participating in the challenge and survey will be rewarded with a gift card and a challenge T-shirt.Improved systemic circulation, reduced systemic inflammation, improvements in mood, energy, and sleep patterns, with reductions in oxidative stress levels all contribute to a healthier body and mind better equipped to protect and repair. A 5-part educational series on immune system enhancement can be viewed at the following link: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLJ5LuMof-1YB5mjqEN6fQe3GxmeQfJGRw . US Cryotherapy will openly enroll customers in the challenge while capturing experience data in key categories of immune system health. The survey data will be published at the conclusion of the 90-day enrollment period. US Cryotherapy is confident the results will show significant improvements in overall health status across a large population of participants.Cryotherapy (cold shock therapy) has become popular and accepted as an alternative health service over the past decade. Athletes, the medical community, and the mainstream public utilize this technology for the same desired outcomes, which include accelerated recoveries and improved whole-body protection. “In over 1.5 million customers treated, we consistently hear testimonials of improved energy, mood, and sleep, with a better sense of whole-body health,” said Kramer. “The immune system function plays a huge role in recovery from injury, surgery, and fighting off foreign pathogens,” stated Kramer.US Cryotherapy founded the Cryotherapy Industry in 2011 with the first retail treatment center in Northern CA (Roseville). Since that time, they have safely and effectively administered and tracked millions of cold therapy sessions and other elite therapies like compression, deep muscle pulsation, localized spot cooling, red light (photobiomodulation) and pulse electromagnetic frequency. “Every treatment we provide at US Cryotherapy stimulates the body’s natural protection and repair processes”, commented Kramer. “We are unique in the industry in that we track every treatment through our database, and we utilize no hazardous nitrogen gasses or chemicals in the cooling of our systems. Put simply, we provide better outcomes in a safer environment with better technology”, concluded Kramer.About US Cryotherapy: US Cryotherapy™ is a cold air therapy & equipment company based in the Sacramento, CA area. They operate company-owned wellness and recovery centers and a Franchising Division ( https://www.uscryotherapy.com/find-a-location/ ) with various new centers in development. US Cryotherapy introduced Whole Body Cryotherapy (WBC) to the United States creating the market in 2011. They were the first and remain the only company offering whole body, walk-in chamber technology using no liquid nitrogen for cooling. There are documented advantages in areas of safety, outcomes, and convenience using whole body walk-in systems compared to liquid nitrogen gas-cooled systems. US Cryotherapy has become a global leader in WBC having administered more treatments since 2011 than any provider with impeccable safety, service, and customer experience reviews. US Cryotherapy utilizes a contract manufacturer for its proprietary equipment in the US and directly sells equipment to various independent medical groups, sports teams, and for home use. Visit www.uscryotherapy.com For more information.

Series on whole body cryotherapy and better health