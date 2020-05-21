Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Emergency Bridge Repairs on I-81 SB Bridge Over SR 307 Starting at 6:00 PM Tonight.

Dunmore – There will be emergency bridge repair work on the I-81 SB bridge over 307 to repair two potholes which have opened up.  The contractor will be closing 81SB to one lane tonight at 6:00 PM . The contractor will keep the emergency vehicle offramp open during these repairs. The repairs should be completed by 6:00 AM on Friday. 

Motorists should use caution went traveling in the area.

Media contact: Michael S. Taluto, 570-963-3502

Source: PennDOT District 4

