TELUS partners with Alberta’s science centres to launch Virtual Summer Camps for Canadian youth

A wide variety of STEM-focused content will be delivered via live, online classes with science educators, accessed through streaming content, and offered as self-guided activities

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta and EDMONTON, Alberta, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, TELUS Spark, TELUS World of Science - Edmonton, TELUS, and Microsoft announced that they have joined forces to bring science camps online with the launch of Virtual Summer Camps powered by TELUS. As social distancing guidelines evolve at different paces throughout the country, these camps will ensure children across Canada will have access to a world-class STEM-based learning program this summer.



Virtual Summer Camps powered by TELUS will be facilitated by the STEM experts at TELUS Spark and TELUS World of Science - Edmonton. TELUS has stepped up to provide funding, programming, Microsoft software and hardware, and other resources necessary to provide an effective, engaging experience for campers. Additionally, TELUS will provide connectivity for families in need in Alberta and British Columbia through its Internet for Good program, helping to remove barriers for youth to participate in the Virtual Summer Camps.

“TELUS Spark and TELUS World of Science - Edmonton are highly-respected pillars of their communities and TELUS has long supported both institutions to ensure they have the resources to drive positive change for Albertans. In these extraordinary times, we are proud to support their efforts to ensure kids don’t miss out on these valuable educational experiences,” said Zainul Mawji, President of Home Solutions, TELUS. “Whether we are supporting programs like these summer camps; our team members volunteering their time; offering free educational content on our Optik TV Learning Hub; or committing more than $150M to COVID-19 response efforts, we are dedicated to ensuring that our communities and all Canadians are supported throughout this pandemic.”

Ideal for kids ages 5-14, these Virtual Summer Camps powered by TELUS are slated to run from July 6 to August 28 and engage campers in activities, experiments, lessons and live discussions in STEM-related focus areas, including: engineering and math, coding, space and astronomy, sports and nutrition, nature, and more. From learning the basics of coding with Minecraft: Education Edition and tinkering with inventions to honing storytelling skills with journalists and getting outside to experience nature and discover local ecosystems, each session will provide campers with opportunities to keep their minds sharp with fun, creative, and challenging activities and lessons.

Further, to encourage girls’ engagement in STEM learning, Virtual Summer Camps feature curriculum specifically to engage girls from all walks of life, identities, and lived experiences to feel a sense of belonging with peers in a focused learning environment. This programming includes daily explorations of women’s contributions to science, chances to interact with Alberta women working in STEM fields, and socializing with like-minded girls who talk science.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with TELUS and TELUS Spark to reach a provincial and national audience with our virtual camps. Parents can watch as their children have fun and learn all about space, nature, coding, designing, building and so much more. Yes, our world is changing but inspiring discovery and curiosity in our children will help enable them to succeed and thrive in a changing society,” Alan Nursall, President and CEO, TELUS World of Science – Edmonton.

“During this pandemic, it is more important than ever to connect with science, especially for families with children who will become the next generation of scientists. Spark is grateful to TELUS for making summer camps possible for children during this pandemic no matter where they live – geographically or financially,” said Mary Anne Moser, President and CEO of TELUS Spark.

Campers will utilize a variety of platforms throughout the camp to interact with one another, complete projects, and engage with instructors:

Live, guided content A dedicated camp instructor will guide campers through their entire camp experience, including delivery of lesson plans, Q&A availability, projects, and more. Campers will also be directed to engaging online content platforms for research and to complete assignments.

TELUS Optik TV Learning Hub The recently launched Learning Hub on TELUS Optik TV, featuring content from various renowned sources, like weekly live streams from the H.R. MacMillan Space Centre, will supplement campers’ programming with educational tutorials, immersive experiences, and more. This content is also now available to all TELUS customers, 24/7 via the Optik TV Main Menu or channel 611. Non-TELUS customers will have access to this content online.

Microsoft Teams and Minecraft: Education Edition Campers will have access to a suite of Microsoft Education tools, and leverage Microsoft Teams for live sessions, Minecraft: Education Edition for virtual coding sessions, and an array of other engaging apps and tools.

TELUS Wise digital literacy education To help ensure campers are mindful of their digital footprint during the virtual camp experience and beyond, campers will have access to online TELUS Wise workshops, covering important topics like online reputation, social media safety, cyberbullying and more.



Registration is now open for both TELUS Spark and TELUS World of Science Edmonton Virtual Summer Camps powered by TELUS. The camps cost $75 + GST per camper. Both TELUS Spark and TELUS World of Science - Edmonton are thrilled, with the help of TELUS and Microsoft, and through partnerships with schools and community organizations, to provide more than 100 camp scholarships, internet service, and electronic devices to children and families who may not otherwise have access to this opportunity.

For more information and to register, please visit:

TELUS Spark: https://sparkscience.ca/onlinecamps

TELUS World of Science - Edmonton: https://telusworldofscienceedmonton.ca/visit/camps/virtual-science-camps/

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications and information technology company with $14.8 billion in annual revenue and 15.3 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video and security. We leverage our global-leading technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. TELUS Health is Canada's largest healthcare IT provider, and TELUS International delivers the most innovative business process solutions to some of the world’s most established brands.

Driven by our passionate social purpose to connect all Canadians for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired our team members and retirees to contribute more than $736 million and 1.4 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com , follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

About TELUS Spark

As Calgary’s science centre for people of all ages, Spark’s purpose is to engage people in creative encounters with science and engineering. Spark is a force for innovation and experimentation driving positive change through community partnerships that increase cultural affinity for science, technology, engineering and math. Spark encourages debate, dialogue and the betterment of the planet through knowledge. Spark is a registered educational charity, supported by public funding, private donors and many generous corporate sponsors including its title sponsor, TELUS.

About TELUS World of Science - Edmonton

TELUS World of Science – Edmonton’s mission is to: Ignite curiosity. Inspire discovery. Celebrate science. Change lives. We are the destination to engage Albertans’ hearts and minds in science. The Edmonton Space & Science Foundation is a non-profit organization that operates TELUS World of Science – Edmonton.

