PAE Continues Longstanding U.S. Air Force Support with $158 Million Award for Aircraft and Equipment Maintenance at Eglin Air Force Base

/EIN News/ -- FALLS CHURCH, Va., May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAE (NASDAQ: PAE, PAEWW), a global leader in delivering smart solutions to the U.S. government and its allies, was awarded a contract by the U.S. Air Force to manage aircraft and equipment maintenance supporting 96th Test Wing missions at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The award has a one-year base period of performance, six one-year options and a potential six-month extension with a total estimated value of $158 million if all options are exercised.



Through nearly four decades of aviation support for U.S. government customers, including four branches of the military and the Department of Homeland Security, PAE has built a reputation for safe and high-quality aircraft maintenance. PAE President and CEO John Heller said that reputation, paired with innovative practices, makes PAE a steadfast partner to the Air Force and its national security initiatives.

“PAE employs top aviation industry professionals who will lend their expertise to a full range of maintenance capabilities at Eglin,” Heller said. “The Air Force missions we support are successful because of that expertise and process improvements we implement based on sound data analysis.”

“The Eglin win is a result of the skill, knowledge and ability of the professional workforce and program leadership,” said PAE Global Mission Services Vice President Mike Frazier. “PAE is proud and honored to remain on the Eglin Team and to continue its partnership with the USAF in maintaining safe and ready aircraft.”

PAE will provide the personnel, equipment, logistics and technical support needed to repair, maintain and modify various aircraft for the 96th Test Wing, including F-15 and F-16 fighter jets, and maintain support equipment and provide crash recovery services.

About PAE

For 65 years, PAE has tackled the world’s toughest challenges to deliver agile and steadfast solutions to the U.S. government and its allies. With a global workforce of about 20,000 on all seven continents and in approximately 60 countries, PAE delivers a broad range of operational support services to meet the critical needs of our clients. Our headquarters is in Falls Church, Virginia. Find us online at pae.com , on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

