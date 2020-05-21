Geron Corporation Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants

/EIN News/ -- MENLO PARK, Calif., May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it intends to offer and sell shares of its common stock and accompanying warrants to purchase shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. All of the securities in the proposed offering are to be sold by Geron. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.



Stifel and MTS Health Partners are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering.

A shelf registration statement on Form S-3 relating to the public offering of the shares of common stock and accompanying warrants described above was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and subsequently declared effective by the SEC. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the proposed offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the proposed offering may also be obtained from Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, California 94104, by telephone at 415-364-2720 or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com; or MTS Securities, LLC, 623 Fifth Avenue, 14th Floor, New York, New York 10022, by telephone at 646-975-6548 or by email at tamirisa@mtspartners.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of these securities, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Geron

Geron is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and potential commercialization of a first-in-class telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies.

Use of Forward-Looking Statements

Investors are cautioned that statements in this press release regarding the intention, completion, timing and option relating to the proposed public offering constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to: whether or not Geron will be able to raise capital through the sale of its securities; the final terms of the proposed offering, market and other conditions; the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the proposed public offering and the impact of general economic, industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business operations and activities. There can be no assurance that Geron will be able to complete the proposed public offering on acceptable terms, or at all. Geron will continue to need significant additional capital to fund its operations and may be unable to raise capital when needed, which would force Geron to delay, reduce or eliminate its imetelstat development program. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Additional information on other potential factors that could affect Geron’s results and other risks and uncertainties can be found under the heading “Risk Factors” in Geron’s periodic reports, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and in the preliminary prospectus supplement related to the proposed offering to be filed with the SEC on or about the date hereof, each available on the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov. Geron expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

