Amarin Supports Trial to Investigate the Effects of VASCEPA® (icosapent ethyl) in the Treatment of COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- DUBLIN, Ireland and BRIDGEWATER, N.J., May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN), today announced support for a clinical trial to investigate the effects of icosapent ethyl (IPE) (VASCEPA®) on inflammatory biomarkers and other patient outcomes in individuals with COVID-19. The trial is sponsored by the Canadian Medical and Surgical Knowledge Translation Research Group and is being led by Dr. Subodh Verma MD, FRCSC, FAHA, PhD, cardiac surgeon‐scientist at St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto, and professor at the University of Toronto, and Dr. Deepak L. Bhatt MD, MPH, Executive Director of Interventional Cardiovascular Programs at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Professor, Harvard Medical School. The trial primary endpoint is the effect of VASCEPA versus usual care on high-sensitivity C-reactive protein levels from baseline to 14 days in adults with a COVID-19-positive diagnosis. The clinical study design also includes other endpoints that assess rates and severity of COVID-19 infection in this high-risk group.



Based on our current understanding of the biological effects of a COVID-19 infection, including that patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease are at higher risk of mortality and severe effects from a COVID-19 infection, and based on data related to the mechanism of action and effects of VASCEPA in lowering cardiovascular risk in certain high-risk patients, it is believed that VASCEPA could play a beneficial clinical role in helping patients infected by the virus.

The clinical effects of VASCEPA are multi-factorial. Multiple mechanisms of action associated with VASCEPA from clinical and mechanistic studies support the rationale to study its effects in patients with the COVID-19 infection. Additional postulated mechanisms that might play a role in the use of VASCEPA in the patients infected with COVID-19 include the following:

• Potential antiviral/antimicrobial effects1 • Fibrosis and cardiac damage mitigation in animal models2,3 • Anti-inflammatory effects (acute) in pulmonary/lung tissue4,5

“We believe that this pilot study may provide important information on whether, how, and if icosapent ethyl has biological activity that could have beneficial effects in mitigating severity in COVID-19 infection. If a positive signal is achieved in this study, larger, more definitive studies could then be considered,” stated Dr. Bhatt. “This pilot will also provide further insight into the effects of icosapent ethyl on various biomarkers, as well as valuable information about higher loading doses of this drug.”



For more information about Amarin’s COVID-19 research, please visit the COVID-19 Related Materials section on Amarin’s publications page at https://investor.amarincorp.com/publications .

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc is a rapidly growing, innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics to cost-effectively improve cardiovascular health. Amarin’s lead product, VASCEPA (icosapent ethyl), is available by prescription in the United States, Canada, Lebanon and the United Arab Emirates. Amarin, together with its commercial partners in select geographies, is pursuing additional regulatory approvals for VASCEPA in China, the European Union and the Middle East. For more information about Amarin, visit www.amarincorp.com .

About Cardiovascular Risk

The number of deaths in the United States attributed to cardiovascular disease continues to rise.6,7 There are 605,000 new and 200,000 recurrent heart attacks per year (approximately 1 every 40 seconds), in the United States. Stroke rates are similar, accounting for 1 of every 19 U.S. deaths (approximately 1 every 40 seconds).8

Controlling bad cholesterol, also known as LDL-C, is one way to reduce a patient’s risk for cardiovascular events, such as heart attack, stroke or death. However, even with the achievement of target LDL-C levels, millions of patients still have significant and persistent risk of cardiovascular events, especially those patients with elevated triglycerides. Statin therapy has been shown to control LDL-C, thereby reducing the risk of cardiovascular events by 25-35% – but that still leaves a 65-75% risk remaining.9 People with elevated triglycerides have 35% more cardiovascular events compared to people with normal (in range) triglycerides taking statins.10,11,12

About VASCEPA® (icosapent ethyl) Capsules

VASCEPA (icosapent ethyl) capsules are the first-and-only prescription treatment approved by the FDA comprised solely of the active ingredient, icosapent ethyl (IPE), a unique form of eicosapentaenoic acid. VASCEPA was initially launched in the United States in 2013 based on the drug’s initial FDA approved indication for use as an adjunct therapy to diet to reduce triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe (≥500 mg/dL) hypertriglyceridemia. Since launch, VASCEPA has been prescribed over eight million times and is covered by most major medical insurance plans. The new, cardiovascular risk indication for VASCEPA was approved by the FDA in December 2019 based on the results of the landmark REDUCE-IT trial.

Indications and Limitation of Use

VASCEPA is indicated:

• As an adjunct to maximally tolerated statin therapy to reduce the risk of myocardial infarction, stroke, coronary revascularization and unstable angina requiring hospitalization in adult patients with elevated triglyceride (TG) levels (≥ 150 mg/dL) and • established cardiovascular disease or • diabetes mellitus and two or more additional risk factors for cardiovascular disease. • As an adjunct to diet to reduce TG levels in adult patients with severe (≥ 500 mg/dL) hypertriglyceridemia.

The effect of VASCEPA on the risk for pancreatitis in patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia has not been determined.



Important Safety Information

• VASCEPA is contraindicated in patients with known hypersensitivity (e.g., anaphylactic reaction) to VASCEPA or any of its components. • VASCEPA was associated with an increased risk (3% vs 2%) of atrial fibrillation or atrial flutter requiring hospitalization in a double-blind, placebo-controlled trial. The incidence of atrial fibrillation was greater in patients with a previous history of atrial fibrillation or atrial flutter. • It is not known whether patients with allergies to fish and/or shellfish are at an increased risk of an allergic reaction to VASCEPA. Patients with such allergies should discontinue VASCEPA if any reactions occur. • VASCEPA was associated with an increased risk (12% vs 10%) of bleeding in a double-blind, placebo-controlled trial. The incidence of bleeding was greater in patients receiving concomitant antithrombotic medications, such as aspirin, clopidogrel or warfarin. • Common adverse reactions in the cardiovascular outcomes trial (incidence ≥3% and ≥1% more frequent than placebo): musculoskeletal pain (4% vs 3%), peripheral edema (7% vs 5%), constipation (5% vs 4%), gout (4% vs 3%), and atrial fibrillation (5% vs 4%). • Common adverse reactions in the hypertriglyceridemia trials (incidence > 1% more frequent than placebo): arthralgia (2% vs 1%) and oropharyngeal pain (1% vs 0.3%). • Adverse events may be reported by calling 1-855-VASCEPA or the FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088. • Patients receiving VASCEPA and concomitant anticoagulants and/or anti-platelet agents should be monitored for bleeding.

Key clinical effects of VASCEPA on major adverse cardiovascular events are included in the Clinical Studies section of the prescribing information for VASCEPA, as set forth below:



Effect of VASCEPA on Time to First Occurrence of Cardiovascular Events in Patients with Elevated Triglyceride levels and Other Risk Factors for Cardiovascular Disease in REDUCE-IT

VASCEPA Placebo VASCEPA

vs Placebo N = 4089



n (%) Incidence Rate

(per 100 patient years) N = 4090



n (%) Incidence Rate

(per 100 patient years) Hazard Ratio (95% CI) Primary composite endpoint Cardiovascular death, myocardial infarction, stroke, coronary revascularization, hospitalization for unstable angina (5-point MACE) 705



(17.2) 4.3 901



(22.0) 5.7 0.75



(0.68, 0.83) Key secondary composite endpoint Cardiovascular death, myocardial infarction, stroke (3-point MACE) 459



(11.2) 2.7 606



(14.8) 3.7 0.74



(0.65, 0.83) Other secondary endpoints Fatal or non-fatal myocardial infarction 250



(6.1) 1.5 355



(8.7) 2.1 0.69



(0.58, 0.81) Emergent or urgent coronary revascularization 216



(5.3) 1.3 321



(7.8) 1.9 0.65



(0.55, 0.78) Cardiovascular death [1] 174



(4.3) 1.0 213



(5.2) 1.2 0.80



(0.66, 0.98) Hospitalization for unstable angina [2] 108



(2.6) 0.6 157



(3.8) 0.9 0.68



(0.53, 0.87) Fatal or non-fatal stroke 98



(2.4) 0.6 134



(3.3) 0.8 0.72



(0.55, 0.93) [1] Includes adjudicated cardiovascular deaths and deaths of undetermined causality.



[2] Determined to be caused by myocardial ischemia by invasive/non-invasive testing and requiring emergent hospitalization.

FULL VASCEPA PRESCRIBING INFORMATION CAN BE FOUND AT WWW.VASCEPA.COM .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the potential for benefit from the study of VASCEPA in the treatment of patients with COVID-19. These forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or projected herein include the following: uncertainties associated generally with research and development and clinical trials. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks associated with an investment in Amarin can be found in Amarin's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Amarin undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise. Amarin’s forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of significant transactions the company may enter into, such as mergers, acquisitions, dispositions, joint ventures or any material agreements that Amarin may enter into, amend or terminate.

Availability of Other Information About Amarin

Investors and others should note that Amarin communicates with its investors and the public using the company website ( www.amarincorp.com ), the investor relations website ( investor.amarincorp.com ), including but not limited to investor presentations and investor FAQs, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. The information that Amarin posts on these channels and websites could be deemed to be material information. As a result, Amarin encourages investors, the media, and others interested in Amarin to review the information that is posted on these channels, including the investor relations website, on a regular basis. This list of channels may be updated from time to time on Amarin’s investor relations website and may include social media channels. The contents of Amarin’s website or these channels, or any other website that may be accessed from its website or these channels, shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933.

Amarin Contact Information

Investor and Media Inquiries:

Elisabeth Schwartz

Investor Relations

Amarin Corporation plc

In U.S.: +1 (908) 719-1315

investor.relations@amarincorp.com (investor inquiries)

PR@amarincorp.com (media inquiries)

Lee M. Stern

Solebury Trout

In U.S.: +1 (646) 378-2992

lstern@soleburytrout.com

References

________________________________

1 Morita M, Kuba K, Ichikawa A, et al. The lipid mediator protectin D1 inhibits influenza virus replication and improves severe influenza. Cell. 2013;153:112-25.

2 Eclov_EPA not DHA prevents fibrosis in pressure overload induced HF_J Lipid Res 2015

3 Ito_EPA reduces cardiac fibrosis and diast dysfunc in rat model of MetS_Obes Sci Pract 2016

4 Mickleborough_EPA more effective than DHA on inflammation in human asthma alveolar macrophage cells_Clin Nutr 2009

5 Kebir_resolvin E1 and pulm inflamm_PNAS 2012

6 American Heart Association. Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics – 2019 Update: A Report from the American Heart Association. Published January 31, 2019.

7 American Heart Association / American Stroke Association. 2017. Cardiovascular disease: A costly burden for America projections through 2035.

8 American Heart Association: Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics -- 2019 At-a-Glance.

9 Ganda OP, Bhatt DL, Mason RP, et al. Unmet need for adjunctive dyslipidemia therapy in hypertriglyceridemia management. J Am Coll Cardiol. 2018;72(3):330-343.

10 Budoff M. Triglycerides and triglyceride-rich lipoproteins in the causal pathway of cardiovascular disease. Am J Cardiol. 2016;118:138-145.

11 Toth PP, Granowitz C, Hull M, et al. High triglycerides are associated with increased cardiovascular events, medical costs, and resource use: A real-world administrative claims analysis of statin-treated patients with high residual cardiovascular risk. J Am Heart Assoc. 2018;7(15):e008740.

12 Nordestgaard BG. Triglyceride-rich lipoproteins and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease - New insights from epidemiology, genetics, and biology. Circ Res. 2016;118:547-563.