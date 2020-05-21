Hwy 18 culvert repairs continue May 26 with new detour route (May 21, 2020)

DULUTH, Minn. – MnDOT District 1 will be continuing with districtwide culvert repairs through July. During the week of May 26, a detour will be needed near Finlayson. The detour will be Hwy 18 to County Road 34 to County Road 39 to County Road 36 to Hwy 18 and last for approximately seven days.

Other culvert repairs along Hwy 18 will continue under flagging and temporary signal operations. There will be a maximum width restriction of 11 feet and a length restriction of Legal length. No oversized loads will be permitted in this area.

Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Important reminders for motorists regarding work zone safety:

Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution.

Stay alert; work zones constantly change.

Watch for workers and slow moving equipment.

Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.

Minimize distractions behind the wheel.

Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

