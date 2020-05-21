African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 21st May 2020 6 pm EAT
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (96,829), deaths (3,031), and recoveries (38,334) by region:
Central (9,353 cases; 304 deaths; 2,611 recoveries): Burundi (42: 1; 20), Cameroon (3,529; 140; 1,567), central African Republic (418; 0; 18), Chad (565; 57; 177), congo (420; 15; 132), ORC (1,835; 61; 303), Equatorial Guinea (719; 7; 22), Gabon (1,567; 12; 365), sao Tome & prjncipe (258; 11; 7)
Eastern (10,486; 285; 3,029): Comoros (34; 1; 8), Djibouti (2,047; 10; 1,055), Eritrea (39; 0; 39), Ethiopia (398; 5; 123), Kenya (1,109; 50; 375), Madagascar (405; 2; 131), Mauritius (332; 10; 322), Rwanda (314; 0; 216), Seychelles (11; 0; 11), Somalia (1,594; 61: 204), South Sudan (282; 4; 4), Sudan (3,138: 121; 309). Tanzania (509; 21; 167), Uganda (274; 0; 65)
Northern (30,201; 1,498; 13,077): Algeria (7,542; 568; 3,968), Egypt (14,229; 680; 3,994), Libya (69; 3; 35), Mauritania (131; 4; 6), Morocco (7,185; 196; 4,212), Tunisia (1,045; 47; 862)
Southern (20,608; 389; 9,492): Angola (58; 3; 17), Botswana (29; 1; 19), E-swatini (217; 2; 97), Lesotho (1; 0; 0), Malawi (72; 3; 27), Mozambique (162; 0; 48), Namibia (18; 0; 14), South Africa (19,137; 369; 8,950), Zambia (866; 7; 302), Zimbabwe (48: 4; 18)
Western (26,181; 555; 10,125): Benin (130; 2; 57), Burkina Faso (812; 52; 669), Cape Verde (356; 3; 85), Cote d'Ivoire (2,231; 29; 1,083), Gambia (24; 1; 13), Ghana (6,269; 31: 1,898), Guinea (2,863: 18: 1,525), Guinea-Bissau (1,089: 6:42), Liberia (240; 23; 131), Mali (931; 55; 543), Niger (920; 58; 738) Nigeria (6,677; 200; 1,840), Senegal (2,714; 30; 1,186), Sierra Leone (585; 35; 205), Togo (340; 12; 110)