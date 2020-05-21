Former President of Guyana Donald Ramotar to Deliver Keynote Address at TGTE Parliament
Former United States Ambassador-at-Large for War Crimes Issues Stephen J. Rapp will speak about "The Necessity of Truth and Justice".NEW YORK, USA, May 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ** When: May 22 (Friday) at 8 am (New York time) **
** TGTE TV will Broadcast Live at: www.tgte.tv
** Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tgteofficial
Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam’s (TGTE) Parliament will begin its Session on May 22 (Friday) at 8:00 am (New York Time).
• The Keynote address will be delivered by former President of Guyana Donald Ramotar.
• Former United States Ambassador-at-Large for War Crimes Issues Stephen J. Rapp will speak about The Necessity of Truth and Justice.
• Professor David. L .Phillips - Director, Peace - building and Rights Program Institute for the study of Human Rights - Columbia University, U.S.A. will also speak at the Plenary Session.
• Professor Ramu Manivannan from India will talk about our struggle in the context of evolving post Covid -19 international orders.
• Mr. Aazhi Senthilnathan of India will speak about: “The Right to Self-determination 2.0".
TGTE Members of Parliament from around the world along with TGTE Members of the Senate, its Advisory Committee, Ethics Commission, and Election Commission, will be joining virtually due to Coronavirus. TGTE Parliament is expected to debate several issues of importance to Eelam Tamils, including the current status of the Tamil National Struggle. A number of Resolutions are expected to be adopted at this Sitting.
In addition, progress reports form the TGTE Cabinet of Ministers, as well as TGTE’s annual budget will also be tabled at the Parliament.
Additionally, there will be a discussion on TGTE’s past ten years and its future. This will be joined by new TGTE Senate Members, TGTE’s Members of Parliament, Dr. Jeyalingam (Former President Illankai Tamil Sangam, USA), Mr. Roy Chetty (South Africa), Mr. Ravikumar (President of World Thamil Organaization (WTO), USA), Prof. Saraswathy - (Tamil Nadu,India),Mrs. Usha Sriskandarajah (Canada), Mr. Satya (Journalist - New Delhi, India), and Mr. Rathakrishanan (Legal Expert, Tamil Nadu, India).
• TGTE TV will broadcast Live at: www.tgte.tv
• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tgteofficial
Contact:
Twitter: @TGTE_PMO
Email: r.thave@tgte.org
Web:
www.tgte-us.org
www.tgte.org
Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam
TGTE
+1 614-202-3377
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter