North Shore Audio-Vestibular Lab Now Offers 3D Ear Scanning Powered by Lantos

Leading Chicago-Area Practice Introduces State-of-the-Art 3D Ear Scanning to Enhance Clinical Experience and Improve Patient Outcomes

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Mass., May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantos Technologies today announced that North Shore Audio-Vestibular Lab (NSAVL) now uses the Lantos 3D Ear Scanning System in its Highland Park office, which offers hearing services and treatment to the Metropolitan Chicago area, Northern Illinois and Southern Wisconsin. With Lantos, NSAVL will use state-of-the-art 3D ear scanning to provide patients with custom-fit hearing products including hearing aids, hearing protection, swim plugs, sleep plugs, and custom tips for consumer audio earbuds. Custom-fit hearing products offer superior comfort, stability, and audio quality, among other benefits.



Dr. Paul Pessis, owner and founder of North Shore Audio-Vestibular Lab and a past-president of the American Academy of Audiology, says, “Now is the perfect time to be investing in my practice, particularly in ways that enhance patient experience and opportunities for remote care. The Lantos 3D Ear Scanning System delivers state-of-the-art impression taking that is cleaner, more accurate, and more comfortable for the patient than the traditional earmold impression process. Alleviating safety concerns associated with silicone-based impression taking, the Lantos 3D Ear Scanning System allows us to capture the geometry of all ears—including those with abnormalities such as mastoid cavities, atticotomies, or perforations of the tympanic membrane—without potential complications from impression material getting stuck in the ear. And then once we have that ear scan on file, we can assist patients with all kinds of custom-fit products for hearing safety and wellness, in addition to hearing aids and molds, without another office visit to make new ear impressions.”

North Shore Audio-Vestibular Lab, the first Chicago-area audiology practice to offer the Lantos 3D Ear Scanning System, will now be able to offer endless personalized hearing products based on a single ear scan. Once a Lantos ear scan is taken, it is stored on file for future use, so NSAVL patients will have rapid access to remakes if a custom-fit hearing aid or earmold is lost or damaged. In addition, they can order additional personalized in-ear products from the same Lantos scan file, as opposed to with conventional earmold impressions, where a new set of impressions is typically taken for each product order.

“We are delighted to be working with Dr. Paul Pessis and North Shore Audio-Vestibular Lab. They are true leaders in the hearing healthcare community in the Chicago area and throughout the international audiology community,” notes Wally Haddick, chief commercial officer at Lantos Technologies. “Dr. Pessis and his team are committed to delivering the very best possible clinical experience and providing the best care using state-of-the-art technology.”

The Lantos 3D Ear Scanning System is now available at premier hearing health providers across the United States.

About North Shore Audio-Vestibular Lab

Founded in 1976, North Shore Audio-Vestibular Lab provides comprehensive audiological services through high quality hearing and balance healthcare to individuals of all ages. NSAVL has three locations in the Greater Chicago area, including Highland Park, Lake Forest and Long Grove. Dr. Paul Pessis, NSAVL founder and owner, is a past-president of the American Academy of Audiology (AAA) and a frequent presenter at hearing healthcare industry events across the US. Dr. Pessis is the recipient of AAA’s prestigious Presidential Honors Award, which recognizes his outstanding contributions to the audiology profession. Dr. Pessis is the sole audiology representative from the US for the Hearing Instrument Manufacturer's Software Association (HIMSA) Board, an international board that is comprised of the six hearing aid company leaders.

About Lantos Technologies

Lantos Technologies is elevating quality of life by improving hearing health and wellness through state-of-the-art technology and innovative personalized hearing solutions. With comprehensive offerings that encompass digital capture of the ear’s geometry as well as streamlined custom-fit product purchasing and manufacturing workflows, Lantos uses breakthrough technology to unlock new potential for personalized hearing care. The Lantos 3D Ear Scanning System uses a proprietary membrane-based contact scanning method to consistently and safely capture more than one million data points per ear, down to within millimeters of the eardrum. In approximately 60 seconds of scan time, the Lantos System produces a 3D digital image file of the ear’s geometry that can be used to make unlimited custom-fit hearing products. Learn more at lantostechnologies.com .

Media Contact: Eliahu Sussman, Marketing Manager, Lantos Technologies esussman@lantostechnologies.com