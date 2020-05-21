Data443 Risk Mitigation Releases Industry First Privacy Badge – Over 250 Subscribers in Less Than 1 Week

/EIN News/ -- RALEIGH, N.C., May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCPK: ATDS), a leading data security and privacy software company, today announced the world’s first Privacy Safe Badge.



What is it:

Customers place a Privacy Safe Badge on their website indicating they are using a Data443 product to enable Privacy Compliance services

Highly visual Badge updates daily with a scan date

Upon clicking, the interested party is presented with Data443 branding and short review of timeline of customer installation

Much like ‘McAfee SECURE’ and ‘Trust Guard’ technologies of past which had millions of installations – this gives prospects a sense of privacy comfort and represents a level of compliance capabilities of the client

Why does it matter:

Since issuing to the public on late May 8 UTC, Data443 has over 250 client installations of the Privacy Safe Badge deployed on Customer Sites

Company expects thousands of installations this year.

Additional industry first privacy-centric releases will follow

Open Source product line continues to grow in offerings and volume

If you wish to utilize the Privacy Safe Seal on your website today, please order the product directly here: https://orders.data443.com/cart.php?gid=8

Management Commentary:

Jason Remillard, CEO of Data443, commented, “We are thrilled with the early adoption of our Privacy Safe Badge from Data443, which has gained traction with our customers in a very short period of time. Companies recognize the ever-changing landscape in data privacy, both as a regulatory issue and a customer retention issue. This badge effectively sends the message to the businesses’ customers that data privacy is of the utmost importance, investing in technologies that protect their customers.

“The continued growth of our product lines are anchored by the ClassiDocs™ product line that drives unique, industry leading capabilities around data classification, sensitivity analysis and detection capabilities. When we present these capabilities – against any sort of data set, be it video, images, PDF documents, Microsoft Word documents – ClassiDocs is able to parse the data in over 13 languages and identify over 800 sensitive patterns.

“The autoscaling capabilities of our infrastructure enables us to delivery these products on demand, which enables us to capture customer opportunities and upsell via our automated system and our direct sales force. Our outbound marketing capabilities continue to deliver value, with myriad approaches and touchpoints that can capitalize quickly on opportunities. We continue to invest heavily in this area.”

About Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc.

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCPK: ATDS), is an industry leader in All Things Data Security, providing software and services to enable secure data across local devices, network, cloud, and databases, at rest and in flight. Its suite of products and services is highlighted by: (i) DATAEXPRESS™, the leading data transport, transformation and delivery product trusted by leading financial organizations worldwide; (ii) ARALOC™, which is a market leading secure, cloud-based platform for the management, protection and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices, which protects an organization’s confidential content and intellectual property assets from leakage — malicious or accidental — without impacting collaboration between all stakeholders; (iii) ArcMail, which is a leading provider of simple, secure and cost-effective email and enterprise archiving and management solutions; (iv) ClassiDocs™, the Company’s award-winning data classification and governance technology, which supports CCPA, LGPD and GDPR compliance; (v) ClassiDocs™ for Blockchain, which provides an active implementation for the Ripple XRP that protects blockchain transactions from inadvertent disclosure and data leaks; (vi) Data443 Global Privacy Manager, the privacy compliance and consumer loss mitigation platform which is integrated with ClassiDocs™ to do the delivery portions of GDPR and CCPA as well as process Data Privacy Access Requests – removal request – with inventory by ClassiDocs™; (vii) Data443 Protect™ (enabled by ClassiDocs™), which provides nearly instant Cloud-deployed Data Loss Prevention capabilities with unmatched false positive rates; (viii) Data443 Virtual Data Protection Officer program, which offers a turnkey and outsourced DPO capability for smaller organizations; and, (ix) the WordPress GDPR Framework, with over 30,000 active users it enables organizations of all sizes to comply with the GDPR and other privacy frameworks. For more information, please visit http://www.data443.com

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “project,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “pursuant,” “target,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding Data443’s plans, objectives, future opportunities for Data443’s services, future financial performance and operating results and any other statements regarding Data443’s future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions or future events or performance that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which are beyond Data443’s control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and include, without limitation, results of litigation, settlements and investigations; actions by third parties, including governmental agencies; volatility in customer spending; global economic conditions; ability to hire and retain personnel; loss of, or reduction in business with, key customers; difficulty with growth and integration of acquisitions; product liability; cybersecurity risk; anti-takeover measures in our charter documents; and, the uncertainties created by the ongoing outbreak of a respiratory illness caused by the 2019 novel coronavirus that was recently named by the World Health Organization as COVID-19. These and other important risk factors are described more fully in our reports and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“the SEC”), including under (i) “Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors”, in our Registration Statement on Form 10 filed with the SEC on January 11, 2019 and amended on April 24, 2019; and, (ii) “Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors”, in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on 17 April 2020. Any forward-looking statement is made only as of the date of which such statement is made. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Data443™, ClassiDocs™, ARALOC™ and DATAEXPRESS™ are registered trademarks of Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc.

All product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, trademarks and brands does not imply endorsement.

All other trademarks cited herein are the property of their respective owners.

