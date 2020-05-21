Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gordon Brothers Announces Term Loan to Brooks Brothers Group, Inc

/EIN News/ -- Boston, MA, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global advisory, restructuring, and investment firm, announced today that it has provided a $20 million secured term loan facility to Brooks Brothers Group, Inc, the prototypical American apparel retailer headquartered in New York, New York.  A family business founded in 1818, the company has grown into a truly global brand with stores across the United States and Canada as well as a footprint that spans over 70 countries.

“We are excited to provide a capital solution to one of the most iconic American apparel brands in the market today,” commented Ramez Toubassy, President of Brands for Gordon Brothers.  He added, “With a heritage of over 200 years, global brand awareness and broad consumer affinity, Brooks Brothers is a brand that is positioned to thrive for the long run.”

“Gordon Brothers’ experience with brand-focused financings allowed them to quickly and commercially put together a financing solution for Brooks Brothers that will allow us to execute upon our operating plan,” said Steven G. Goldaper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Brooks Brothers Group.

Gordon Brothers’ Brands division values, acquires, restructures and invests globally in underleveraged, distressed, or dormant intellectual property to help revive and reimagine some of the world’s most iconic brands.

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, operating executives, advisors, and investors move forward through change.  The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four service areas: valuations, dispositions, operations, and investments.  Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial, and industrial sectors to put assets to their highest and best use.  Gordon Brothers conducts more than $70 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually.  Gordon Brothers is headquartered in Boston, with 25 offices across five continents.

Nicole Trice
Gordon Brothers
617-422-6569
ntrice@gordonbrothers.com

