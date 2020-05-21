Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 785 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,275 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Issues Executive Order Terminating Air Travel Restrictions Related To COVID-19 Pandemic

May 21, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued an Executive Order (GA-24) terminating air travel restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Governor's new order immediately terminates all restrictions contained in the Governor's previous Executive Order (GA-20) that mandated temporary quarantines for air travelers arriving from the following areas of the United States: California; Connecticut; New York; New Jersey; Washington; Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Detroit, Michigan; or Miami, Florida. 

View the Governor's Executive Order (GA-24) relating to the termination of air travel restrictions as part of the safe, strategic plan to Open Texas in response to the COVID-19 disaster.

You just read:

Governor Abbott Issues Executive Order Terminating Air Travel Restrictions Related To COVID-19 Pandemic

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.