The Logan Sekulow ReProgram Radio Show Expands to Long Island
The Logan Sekulow ReProgram will join the 103.9 LI News Radio programming lineup, effective Friday, May 22.
The ReProgram is a can’t miss audio experience and our unique brand of talk radio is growing a strong and loyal following.”NASHVILLE, TN, USA, May 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Logan Sekulow ReProgram will join the 103.9 LI News Radio programming lineup, effective Friday, May 22. The show will air every Friday at 8 p.m. EST on the news/talk station that is also home to popular national programs such as Sean Hannity, Brian Kilmeade and Bill O’Reilly, among others.
— Logan Sekulow
Hosted by Logan Sekulow, the fast-rising daily radio show and podcast launched in February, and currently airs each weekday on Florida Man Radio 660AM / 105.5FM (Orlando) from 5 am-6 am ET. Logan’s show has welcomed big-name guests for exclusive interviews, including recent visits from John Rich, Stryper frontman Michael Sweet, The Dukes of Hazzard & Smallville star John Schneider and renowned Constitutional attorney Jay Sekulow, who happens to be Logan’s father.
"I’m so thrilled to join the lineup of heavy hitters on LI News Radio,” says Logan Sekulow. "I may not be the Sekulow you expect to hear alongside Sean Hannity, but we are going to make our Friday night show count. The ReProgram is a can’t miss audio experience and our unique brand of talk radio is growing a strong and loyal following. My Dad grew up on Long Island and I couldn’t think of a better spot for our first expansion beyond Florida. Our Flag Waving, God Praising, Trail Blazing, Hell Raising spirit has been embraced all over the country on our podcast feed, but coast-to-coast terrestrial radio expansion of The Logan Sekulow ReProgram is the goal.”
ABOUT THE SHOW: The Logan Sekulow ReProgram covers our ridiculous lives, current events, interviews with incredible Americans, a bit of politics and more. Join us for a daily celebration of our country and the freedoms that it provides and we’ll have some laughs along the way. If you miss REAL talk radio, this show is for you. Get ready for the one and only FLAG WAVING, GOD PRAISING, TRAILBLAZING, HELL RAISING, EVERY DAY RADIO SHOW! GET WITH THE REPROGRAM!
For more information, visit https://www.logansekulowreprogram.com.
