Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission Approves Hunting Regulation Changes for 2020-21

AUSTIN — Hunting regulations for the 2020-2021 season were approved by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission at its public meeting held online May 21. Hunters will see some hunting regulation changes this fall, including the implementation of automated processing of pronghorn and antlerless mule deer applications and permits, a decrease in the daily bag limit for scaup and a decrease in the daily bag limit for light goose during regular season.

The following modifications and clarifications to the 2020-21 Statewide Hunting Proclamation have been approved by the TPW Commission:

Implement rules to administer an automated process for the application and issuance of pronghorn and antlerless mule deer permits

Establishment of seasons and bag limits for the take of migratory game birds for 2020-21

Decrease the daily bag limit for scaup from three to one in all zones

Decrease the daily bag limit for light goose daily bag limit from twenty to ten during the regular season in both zones

Shift goose seasons (and light goose conservation season) in the Western Zone one week later than in previous years

Shift snipe hunting season dates two weeks later than in previous years

Additionally, the TPW Commission has adopted rules establishing Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) management zones to further detection and response efforts among white-tailed deer. The rules implement a Containment Zone (CZ) and a Surveillance Zone (SZ) in Val Verde County, a new SZ in Kimble County in response to the discovery of CWD, and slightly expands the current CZ in Medina, Bandera, and Uvalde counties after additional cases of the disease were detected.

Finally, the TPW Commission adopted amendments that clarify existing fees and permitting procedures surrounding the hunting, farming, sale, import and export of alligators.

Hunters hitting the field in the upcoming season should make note of these changes and follow all regulations set for species, tagging, bag limits, counties, season dates and means and methods. Hunters can check the online version of the Outdoor Annual for complete and updated regulations. Information currently in the online version of the Outdoor Annual reflects last season’s information. The 2020-21 season information will not be online until mid-August per usual practice.

More information regarding these amendments and hunting season dates for the 2020-21 seasons can be viewed on the TPWD website.