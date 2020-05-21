Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release

Judge Rules in Favor of Attorney General Moody’s Motion, Appoints Receiver over FCADV Foundation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—A Leon County Circuit Judge today ruled in favor of Attorney General Ashley Moody, granting a motion to appoint a receiver over the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence Foundation. The receiver, Mark Healy, is already the receiver over the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence, and now controls the Foundation’s assets amounting to approximately $1.5 million plus some undeveloped parcels of real estate. Healy can use $500,000 of the Foundation’s funds to pay creditors, fund the mission of FCADV, distribute money to the state’s 42 domestic violence shelters and for administrative costs. The remaining funds will be held by the receiver under court supervision. Today’s ruling also ensures former Chief Executive Officer Tiffany Carr will no longer control the Foundation’s finances.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Today’s ruling will help ensure funds contributed by donors will be used to support the mission of the FCADV as intended. Furthermore, the ruling advances our fight to hold former CEO Tiffany Carr accountable for the misappropriation of millions of dollars provided to the FCADV to help victims of domestic violence. We will continue to litigate this case to ensure justice is served.”

To read the order, click here .

The order comes in response to legal action taken by Attorney General Moody in March against the FCADV, its Foundation and Carr for the misappropriation of public funds and private donations. The action followed a Florida House investigation and media reports uncovering that FCADV paid the former CEO $7.5 million over three years. According to reports, while Carr received millions of dollars, domestic violence shelters and survivors statewide suffered significant funding shortages.

For more information on the initial court filings, click here .

For more information on the March appointment of Mr. Healy as receiver over FCADV, click here .

In addition to the appointment of a receiver over FCADV and its Foundation, the Attorney General continues to seek to recover from Carr all, or at least part, of the $7.5 million paid to the former nonprofit CEO.